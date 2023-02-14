After launching its ZERO BOOK Series notebooks in India with the ZERO BOOK ULTRA being the company’s top-of-the-line notebook in the flagship category, Infinix is set to launch another notebook – Infinix INBook Y1 Plus in India soon and it is expected to be priced under ₹30,000.

Infinix has started teasing the launch of the INBook Y1 Plus notebook in India, a Flipkart teaser revealed that the notebook is coming to India and also mentions some features of the notebook. The INBook Y1 Plus notebook is aimed at college students and budding professionals.

The teaser confirms that the INBook Y1 Plus will come with a 15.6 Full HD display with 250 nits brightness, 86% sRGB color gamut, and ultra-narrow bezels on the sides. As far as we can see from the teaser, the notebooks will come in three color variants.

In addition to that, there will be 2W dual speakers with stereo surround sound, an Intel processor, and a 50Wh battery that offers 10 hours of video playback, and supports 45W Type-C charging the battery up to 75% in 60 minutes.

The Infinix INBook Y1 Plus is expected to be priced at ₹30,000 and will launch in India in a few days.