The Nokia X30 5G sale date has been officially announced which means the smartphone is launching in India in a few days. The Nokia X30 5G will be available in India starting on 20th February 2023, HMD Global has confirmed the sale date of its latest smartphone Nokia X30 5G smartphone in a tweet with the hashtag #PlayTheLongGame.

The tweet says the upcoming Nokia X30 5G will be sustainable and durable. The tweet also adds that the Nokia X30 5G will receive 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates. Nokia Mobile India tweeted that “It’s sustainable, it’s durable and it’s coming soon. Stay tuned for the all new Nokia X30 5G. #NokiaX305G #PlayTheLongGame”.

It's sustainable, it's durable and it's coming soon. Stay tuned for the all new Nokia X30 5G.#NokiaX305G #PlayTheLongGame pic.twitter.com/XVIlLu12uh — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 14, 2023

The smartphone was introduced globally last year in September, the Nokia X30 5G is made with 100% recycled aluminum and 65% recycled plastic making it its most eco-friendly smartphone yet, according to the company. It also uses 100% FSC-certified and 94% recycled paper boxes at a reduced packaging size saving on transportation CO2 emissions, made possible by removing the charger to tackle e-waste.

About the Nokia X30 5G, it features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, an 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with Adreno 619L GPU, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage, Android 12 out-of-the-box, 50 MP OIS camera, IP67 water-resistant design, and a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The global price of the Nokia X30 5G is €319 equivalent to ₹28,400 or $343. The price of the smartphone in India will be announced once the smartphone is launched in a few days.

