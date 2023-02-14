After confirming its India launch for Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, Xiaomi India has today introduced its latest Android TV stick in the country – Xiaomi TV Stick 4K which is priced at ₹4,999. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K features a 4K HDMI output with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It’s powered by Android TV 11 with Google Assistant and comes with built-in Chromecast.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is a media streaming device that transforms any standard TV into Android TV. It lets users stream 4K video content on TV via HDMI port. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K feature a compact portable design (42.8 grams) with an HDMI port supporting 4K Resolution with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The stick also offers a PatchWall interface based on Android TV 11 with pre-installed apps and support for Google Assistant and Chromecast.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with a Bluetooth remote with dedicated buttons like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar as OTT apps shortcuts and a Google Assistant button for voice search. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor with ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 2 GB RAM, and 8 GB onboard storage.

Connectivity options include a dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 1x HDMI (out), and 1x Micro USB (power source). It also supports DTS HD, Dolby Atmos, AV1, VP9, H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1, JPG, BMP, GIF, and PNG as decoders.

Commenting on the launch, Sudeep Sahu, Deputy Head of Product at Xiaomi India, said, “The Smart TV category has grown over the past five years, and we are proud to have played a pivotal role in reinventing the Smart TV viewing experience across 10 million households. Having come a long way since inception, we are extremely humbled by the response received from consumers. Witnessing a 7x growth since 2018, we have stayed true to our promise of “Innovation for Everyone”, as we consistently aim to accentuate users’ entertainment experience.

Currently, at the cusp of the 4K revolution, we are seeing more content platforms embracing 4K as the resolution of choice. As we expand our portfolio, we aim to bring 4K entertainment closer to consumers with the launch of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K. Entering our sixth year, we will continue to push our limits of innovations and offer consumers a range of products that bring a cinematic experience at home.”

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Specifications

Display Output: 4K Resolution, Dolby Vision

Software: PatchWall Interface, Android TV 11, Google Assistant, Chromecast

Remote: Bluetooth-powered, Hotkey for Google Assistant, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar apps

CPU: 4x Cortex-A35 Cores

GPU: ARM Mali-G31 MP2

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Storage: 8 GB onboard storage

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 1x HDMI, 1x Micro USB

Decoder Support: DTS HD, Dolby Atmos, AV1, VP9, H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1, JPG, BMP, GIF, PNG

Color: Black

Dimensions: 106.88 mm x 29.44 mm x 15.44 mm

Weight: 42.8 grams

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes in Black color and is priced at ₹4,999 in India. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is available on mi.com starting from 20th February 2023.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹4,999

Availability: 20th February 2023 on mi.com

Offers: N/A

Get Xiaomi TV Stick 4K on mi.com