Reliance Jio has rolled out its 5G services in four cities – Shimla, Hamirpur, Nadaun, and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and in 17 more cities across different states in a simultaneous launch. The Jio True 5G service is now available across 257 cities all over India, the company says.

“We are excited to commence Jio True 5G services in Himachal Pradesh from Shimla, Hamirpur, Nadaun, and Bilaspur. Jio True 5G will digitally empower the people of the state with infinite growth opportunities in various areas”, a Jio spokesperson said.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost and experience Jio True 5G.

At the launch event, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said, “I congratulate Jio and the people of Himachal Pradesh, on the launch of Jio’s True 5G services in the state. This launch is an important milestone for the people of the state, who will benefit immensely from Jio’s 5G services… This will also bring fundamental changes in sectors like tourism, e-governance, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, automation, education, artificial intelligence, disaster management, IT and manufacturing, etc.”

“We all have witnessed the benefits of digital connectivity during the pandemic. Expansion of 5G services will further strengthen the digital infrastructure of the state”, he added.

Jio 5G is already available in many states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and many cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR region, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and many more.

Last year, Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G service for the first time in India on the occasion of Dussehra alongside the Jio 5G Welcome Offer under which users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gb/s speed. In December 2022, Jio launched its True 5G services in Gujarat, the first state in India to receive 5G coverage to 100% district headquarters, and then expanded to 11 more cities across the country. After Indore and Bhopal, four more cities – Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri are added and then the True 5G services expanded to Assam. Then 6 new states of the North-East circle, and 50 cities across 17 states which was Jio’s largest multi-state roll-out at that time.

Jio’s 5G network will be present across all primary areas and localities including most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities, temples, as well as, Government buildings, high streets, malls & markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots, and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways, and Metros.

