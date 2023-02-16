After teasers, vivo has launched its latest Y-Series 5G smartphone – vivo Y100 in India and it highlights its color-changing Fluorite AG glass back that changes color when exposed to UV light. Other features of the smartphone include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core SoC, 90 Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP OIS camera, FunTouchOS 13 based on Android 13, and more.

vivo Y100 comes with a color-changing Fluorite AG glass back that changes color when exposed to ultraviolet light. The vivo Y100 has a slim design (7.73 mm) and is light in weight (181 grams). The vivo Y100 comes in three color variants – Metal Black, Twilight Gold, and Pacific Blue.

The vivo Y100 has a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, a 1,300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 64 MP f/1.79 primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support and two secondary cameras 2 MP f/2.4 each, one for depth measuring and one for macro shots. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera for video calling and selfies.

About the internals, the vivo Y100 equips a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz. The SoC is further paired with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, an 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage with support for microSD card on SIM2. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 consists of 2 + 6 Cortex-A78 & Cortex-A55 cores.

vivo Y100 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support that charges the battery up to 60% in about 30 minutes. It comes with FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. There’s only one variant available in India i.e. 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage priced at ₹24,999.

vivo Y100 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.38-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 7.73 mm thin, 181 grams, color-changing Fluorite AG glass back

FunTouchOS 13, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores)

Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics (Up to 950 MHz) Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, +5 GB extended RAM feature

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (Hybrid, SIM2) Main Camera: Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.7 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), LED flash

16 MP f/2.0 Camera Features: 4K Video, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Photo, Night, Documents, Slow Motion, Video, Vlog Movie, Dual View, Double Exposure, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Hi-Res Audio

5G network, dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE/ViLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,500 mAh battery, 44W fast charging, 60% charge in 30 minutes

The price for the vivo Y100 starts at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and is available on vivo.com/in, Amazon India, and other online and offline stores starting from 16th February 2023. Launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 Instant Discount with HDFC, SBI, ICICI bank cards from 15th February to 28th February 2023, and Bajaj No Cost EMI.

vivo Y100 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹24,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 16th February 2023 on vivo.com/in, online and offline stores

16th February 2023 on vivo.com/in, online and offline stores Offers: Flat ₹1,000 Instant Discount with HDFC, SBI, ICICI bank cards from 15th February to 28th February 2023, Bajaj No Cost EMI

Buy vivo Y100 5G on vivo.com/in

Buy vivo Y100 5G on Amazon India