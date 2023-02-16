TECNO Mobile has launched its latest budget smartphone in India, TECNO POP 7 Pro is an entry-level Android smartphone priced at ₹6,799 and features up to 6 GB total RAM, 64 GB storage, 5,000mAh battery, and more.

The TECNO POP 7 Pro has a 6.56-inch HD+ display (1600 x 720 pixels) with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch-sampling rate, and 480 nits brightness. The TECNO POP 7 Pro is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz (Cortex-A53 cores) paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The TECNO POP 7 Pro comes in two RAM variants – 2 GB LPDDR4x RAM with +2 GB MemFusion RAM (total 4 GB) and 3 GB LPDDR4x RAM with +3 GB MemFusion RAM (total 6 GB RAM). Both variants have 64 GB internal storage with support for a microSD card expansion of up to 256 GB (dedicated).

On the camera’s front, the TECNO POP 7 Pro offers dual cameras on the rear side with a 12 MP f/1.85 as primary and an AI camera as a secondary with dual LED flash. The front side has a 5 MP f/2.0 selfie camera with dual LED flash.

For its battery, the TECNO POP 7 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging. TECNO POP 7 Pro runs on HiOS 11.0 which is based on Android 12 Go Edition. TECNO POP 7 Pro offers a USB Type-C connection, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and 4G LTE connectivity options with dual SIM, dual 4G standby, and VoLTE support.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile said, “With the proliferation of high speed Internet and ever-growing content consumption pattern, there exists a remarkable need for high quality devices in the sub 8K segment. With TECNO POP 7 Pro launch we are certain to address the pain points of our consumers related to bigger RAM, reliable battery and fast charging need especially in Tier 3 cities and towns. The new smartphone comes with features such as 6GB RAM, and 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging. All this is further supported by 12MP camera and larger display for an immersive viewing experience.”

The TECNO POP 7 Pro comes in two color variants – Endless Black, and Uyuni Blue colors. The price for the TECNO POP 7 Pro starts at ₹6,799 for its 2 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and ₹7,299 for its 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. It will be available from 22nd February 2023.

TECNO POP 7 Pro – Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹6,799 (2 GB + 64 GB), ₹7,299 (3 GB + 64 GB)

₹6,799 (2 GB + 64 GB), ₹7,299 (3 GB + 64 GB) Availability: 22nd February 2023

22nd February 2023 Offers: N/A

