After teasers, iQOO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in India in its Neo Series – iQOO Neo 7 which is the successor to the last year’s iQOO Neo 6. The primary highlights of the smartphone include a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, a whopping 120W ultra-fast charging, 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 3D Cooling system, and more.

The iQOO Neo 7 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, 1,200 Hz instant touch-sampling rate, 8,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+, SGS, and Always On Display. The iQOO Neo 7 offers a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio having a 2.65mm thin bottom bezel and 1.6mm thin side bezels. It has a Retro Futurism design with an 8.6mm thickness, is 193 grams in weight, and comes in Interstellar Black and Frost Blue color variants.

On the camera’s front, the iQOO Neo 7 comes with triple cameras on the rear side with a 64 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, 24mm lens, 1/1.97-inch sensor size, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The two secondary cameras include a 2 MP f/2.4 depth and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro. The selfie camera is 16 MP with f/2.5 aperture.

The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.1 GHz. It is paired along with an ARM Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage without microSD card expansion support. The iQOO Neo 7 runs on FunTouchOS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system.

There are two variants of the smartphone, one with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the base variant and 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the top variant. The smartphone offers a +8 GB Extended RAM 3.0 feature making a total of 20 GB RAM.

The iQOO Neo 7 has USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS / GLONASS / GALILEO / BDS / QZSS / NavIC, 5G connectivity options with dual SIM, dual 5G standby, and VoLTE support. Other features of the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dual Stereo Speakers, a 3D Cooling System, Motion Control, and X-Axis Linear Motor.

The iQOO Neo 7 comes with a 3D Cooling System, it has a 2,396 sqmm vapor chamber cooling and a 3D graphite structure that fits closely to the internal parts of the phone. The total heat dissipation area is 35,090 sqmm, and the heat dissipation film is 23% more compared to its predecessor iQOO Neo 6, said the company.

For its battery, the iQOO Neo 7 has a 5,000 mAh battery with a whopping 120W fast charging tech that charges the battery up to 50% in just 10 minutes and 100% in 25 minutes. The company says the iQOO Neo 7 can retain 80% battery health even after 1,000 charging cycles.

The iQOO Neo 7 is priced at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹33,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available on Amazon India and iQOO.com starting from 16th February 2023 i.e. today at 1 PM. The offers include flat ₹1,500 off with HDFC Bank, ICICI, and SBI bank cards, an extra ₹2,000 off on exchange, and up to 9 months no cost EMI.

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage) Availability: 16th February 2023 at 1 PM on Amazon India and iQOO.com

16th February 2023 at 1 PM on Amazon India and iQOO.com Offers: Flat ₹1,500 off with HDFC Bank, ICICI, and SBI bank cards, an extra ₹2,000 off on exchange, up to 9 months no cost EMI

