The iQOO Neo7 5G is coming to India, the company has officially announced that the iQOO Neo7 5G will be launching in India on 16th February 2023. The iQOO Neo7 5G is the upcoming midrange 5G smartphone from iQOO and it’s already available in China as the iQOO Neo7 SE.

iQOO has recently launched its all-new flagship smartphone – iQOO 11 in India and now the company is all set to launch its midranger – iQOO Neo7 5G in the country. iQOO has confirmed the date via its launch invite, however, it doesn’t reveal any other specifications or details about the iQOO Neo7 5G. The company might be planning to launch the iQOO Neo7 SE in India as the iQOO Neo7 5G. To remind you, the iQOO Neo6 SE was launched as iQOO Neo6 5G with Snapdragon 870 and 80W fast charging in India last year back in May.

The iQOO Neo7 SE is powered by a 3.1 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4nm) with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB storage, and we expect the iQOO Neo7 5G to utilize the same SoC in India. Other specs of the iQOO Neo7 5G may include a 120W FlashCharge fast charging, 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, Android 13 with Funtouch OS, 64MP f/1.79 OIS camera OIS, in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers.

As a flagship, the iQOO 11 5G highlights its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the first time in India, a 2K+ LTPO 4.0 E6 AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate, 120W FlashCharge ultra-fast charging, and up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM. The iQOO Neo7 5G might share some of the features of its flagship sibling such as the 120W FlashCharge fast charging and the new FunTouch OS 13.

The iQOO Neo7 SE with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at 2,099 yuan which is equivalent to ~$311 in the US or ~₹25,400 in India. Having said that, you can expect the iQOO Neo7 5G to be under ₹30,000 in India.

iQOO Neo7 5G Price in India (Expected), Launch Date