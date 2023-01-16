OPPO has launched its latest A-Series smartphone in India with 5G support, the OPPO A78 5G and it’s the company’s latest 5G smartphone in its lineup. The OPPO A78 5G flaunts its matte finish glowing design with a 7.9 mm thickness and comes with the Android 13 out-of-the-box with ColorOS 13 UI on top. Furthermore, the smartphone includes a 90 Hz screen, Dimensity 700, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, and stereo speakers as its main highlights.

The OPPO A78 5G has a sleek design with two main camera modules at the back and a matte finish design that glitters in the sunlight while the camera module has a polished surface. The backside has a dual camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera. The front side has an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera for video calling and selfies. The OPPO A78 5G comes in two color variants – Glowing Black, and Glowing Blue.

The OPPO A78 5G equips a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels, 296 ppi) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it comes with an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits brightness, 96% NTSC/100% DCI-P3, and 72% NTSC/100% sRGB as display features. The phone is protected by Panda glass on the front side.

The OPPO A78 5G comes with ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and it’s currently the latest ColorOS version in the country for OPPO smartphones. The OPPO A78 5G is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The GPU is a Mali-G57 MC2 for gaming and graphics-related tasks.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is a midrange SoC built in a 7nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. Furthermore, the chip integrates a 2-core ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics applications and GPU-intensive tasks.

On the battery side, the OPPO A78 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. As per OPPO, the phone can be charged up to 52% in 30 minutes and can be charged fully 100% in 67 minutes.

The price for the OPPO A78 5G for its lone 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹18,999. The smartphone will be available starting from 18th January 2023 on OPPO e-store, Amazon India, and retail outlets. The offers include up to 10% cashback and 6 months of no-cost-EMI on ICICI, SBI, BOB, IDFC, ONECARD, and AU FINANCE banks.

OPPO A78 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.56-inch LCD display, HD+ resolution (1216 x 720 pixels, 296 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC/100% DCI-P3 and 72% NTSC/100% sRGB, 16.7 million colors (8-bit), 600 nits brightness, Panda Glass protection, Matte-finish glowing design, 7.9 mm slim, 188 grams weight

Software: ColorOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors)

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics (Up to 950 MHz)

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM (2,133 MHz, 2 x 16-bit), +8 GB extended RAM feature

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 camera + 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dual Stereo Speakers

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, 52% in 30 minutes, 100% in 67 minutes

OPPO A78 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹18,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

Availability: 18th January 2023 on OPPO e-store, Amazon India, and retail outlets

Offers: Up to 10% cashback and 6 months no-cost-EMI on ICICI, SBI, BOB, IDFC, ONECARD, and AU FINANCE banks.

Buy OPPO A78 5G on OPPO E-Store

Buy OPPO A78 5G on Amazon India