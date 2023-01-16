OPPO has launched its latest 5G smartphone in India under the OPPO A-Series – the OPPO A78 5G features a 90 Hz screen, Dimensity 700, dual stereo speakers, a 50 MP camera, and 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The OPPO A78 5G also comes with the new ColorOS 13 based on the Android 13 out-of-the-box. Take a look at our hands-on and first impressions of the OPPO A78 5G.

OPPO A78 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.56-inch LCD display, HD+ resolution (1216 x 720 pixels, 296 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC/100% DCI-P3 and 72% NTSC/100% sRGB, 16.7 million colors (8-bit), 600 nits brightness, Panda Glass protection, Matte-finish glowing design, 7.9 mm slim, 188 grams weight

Software: ColorOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors)

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics (2,133 MHz, 2 x 16-bit)

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 camera + 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dual Stereo Speakers

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, 52% in 30 minutes, 100% in 67 minutes

Price: ₹18,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

Availability: 18th January 2023 on OPPO e-store, Amazon India, and retail outlets

Offers: Up to 10% cashback and 6 months no-cost-EMI on ICICI, SBI, BOB, IDFC, ONECARD, and AU FINANCE banks.

The primary highlights of the smartphone are its 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and 5,000 mAh battery, alongwith its glowing design, dual stereo speakers, and a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone supports 5G connectivity and Dimensity 700 SoC and all seem to be a decent set of features and specs for OPPO A78 5G. Other than that, it features the new ColorOS 13 packed full of features.

On the design front, the OPPO A78 5G offers a sleek and glowing design with a 7.9 mm in thickness and 188 grams in weight. The backside has polished rings around the camera module and patterns that reflect light giving a glittering look in a matte finish design. The OPPO A78 5G comes in two color variants – Glowing Black, and Glowing Blue.

The OPPO A78 5G has a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels, 296 ppi) display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Other display features include an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC/100% DCI-P3 and 72% NTSC/100% sRGB, 16.7 million colors (8-bit), 600 nits brightness, and is protected by Panda glass.

The OPPO A78 5G comes with stereo speakers for louder and better audio output. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button which is on the right side. The left side has a dual SIM tray supporting 5G SIMs and volume controls just below. The bottom side has a microphone, a loudspeaker (stereo, one at the earpiece), a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C.

Moving to the backside, the OPPO A78 5G equips a dual camera setup on the rear side with its 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera with a secondary camera of 2 MP f/2.4 for depth measuring. The front side has an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera for video calling and selfies.

The main camera allows users to record up to 1080p videos at 30 fps and slow-motion videos up to 720p at 120 fps. No wide-angle camera, macro camera, and telephoto camera are found on the phone, and with that, the camera spec seems average compared to the competition.

You get a bunch of camera modes and features that you can use – Night, Videos, Photos, Portrait, Expert, Extra HD, Panoramic, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Sticker, Text scanner, and Google Lens.

OPPO has put the latest ColorOS 13 on the OPPO A78 5G based on the Android 13 packed full of native features topped with ColorOS customized perks. The OPPO A78 5G is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage and supports a 5G network. The GPU on board is a Mali-G57 MC2 for gaming and graphics-related tasks. The performance of the smartphone is fairly good, it’s fast performs slightly similar to the Snapdragon 730G.

About the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, it’s a midrange SoC built in a 7nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. Furthermore, the chip integrates a 2-core ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics applications and GPU-intensive tasks.

On the battery side, the OPPO A78 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. As per OPPO, the phone can be charged up to 52% in 30 minutes and can be charged fully 100% in 67 minutes. The charging appears to be faster than the smartphones with 18W, 25W, and 30W fast charging support and this is where the OPPO A78 5G wins the race.

Early Verdict

The OPPO A78 5G packs decent hardware – the Dimensity 700 is fast and is paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. In addition, the phone supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges up to 52% in 30 minutes which is impressive. Other features like a 90 Hz display, stereo speakers, a glowing design, and the latest ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 make the phone a decent performer. For those who are looking for a higher resolution display, the OPPO 78 5G can be a letdown with its HD+ screen. The OPPO A78 5G is priced at ₹18,999 and is available on the OPPO e-store, Amazon India, and other retail outlets with ongoing offers of up to 10% cashback.