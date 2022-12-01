OPPO’s latest ColorOS 13 officially rollouts in India and it brings in a refreshing UI experience with the Aquamorphic design and smart multi-device connections. The ColorOS 13 provides a host of smart features, and improvements over its past ColorOS 12, starting with a major upgrade to the user interface. Here are the top features and highlights of the new ColorOS 13 for OPPO smartphones.

The ColorOS 13 is the successor to the ColorOS 12 which was based on Android 12, The ColorOS 13 is based on Google’s latest operating system, Android 13. We updated OPPO Reno8 5G to the ColorOS 13 update and it has most Android 13 native features and a security patch dated 5th November 2022.

Some of the features and highlights of the ColorOS 13 include a new Home Screen and Control Center with Aquamorphic Design, an Always-on display for multi-tasking, Multi-screen connect, Meeting Assistant, Dynamic Computing Engine, Privacy and Security, and more.

Always-On Display for multi-tasking – 1 Hz Refresh Rate

The Always-On Display has been upgraded in addition to the features from ColorOS 12 such as the SketchPad and Photo, it now shows Spotify controls, food delivery information, and functions such as Insight Always-On Display and Bitmoji, giving users the power to find useful information and get better control of their digital wellbeing without unlocking their phones.

OPPO has partnered with world-leading software and service providers, including Bitmoji, Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato to offer localized customization to users. You can interact with the Always-On Display to control music, and view information on the food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy about when the order is accepted, meals picked up, distance to destination, food delivered, and more.

With the LTPO 2.0 technology on OPPO smartphones, the Always-On Display refresh rate is reduced to just 1 Hz to save 30% power consumption for some scenarios. The menu hierarchy has been reduced making things easier for users to access the information.

Some of the Always-On Display features you will find in the ColorOS 13 are:

Bitmoji

Homeland

Insight

You can view your Bitmoji, just connect the Bitmoji app to display your personal emoji on the screen. The Homeland feature shows Always-On Display animations featuring animals and nature. Insight Always-On Display shows your digital behavior on screen with a color bar tracking the number of times you have unlocked the phone, and how many hours you have spent on the phone, ensuring control of your digital well-being.

Multi-screen connect

The ColorOS 13 features a new connectivity experience called OPPO’s Multi-Screen Connect that seamlessly connects to OPPO Pad Air as well as OPPO smartphones and PC boosting productivity and convenience through file transfer that supports more file formats without hardware limitations.

The Multi-Screen Connect toggle can be found in Control Center to connect your OPPO smartphone to the other devices to open apps, transfer files, and share the clipboard between devices. Users connecting their smartphone to a PC via Multi-Screen Connect will also benefit from being able to display multiple mobile apps simultaneously on the PC screen.

New User Interface – Aquamorphic Design

OPPO adopts a brand-new Aquamorphic Design on ColorOS 13 to create a vibrant and inclusive UI inspired by water’s fluidity in nature. The interface features new System Theme Palettes inspired by the changing color of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level. In addition to that, the System Fonts and Typography, a redesigned Control Center, and Large Folders on Homescreen are some of the upgrades in the UI.

A card-styled layout has been added to ColorOS to organize the interface. The new system fonts have a more stable appearance and a slightly wider font face which improve the readability of text in the user interface. The Widgets let you create a personalized home screen supporting multiple apps such as Clock, Weather, Albums, Calendar, etc.

There’s a new control center for an interactive experience in both landscape and portrait modes, providing convenient access to toggles and notifications. The Large Folders allow you to easily manage and access your apps, it improves efficiency by allowing users to quickly open apps.

Meeting Assistant

Using apps like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom meetings, OPPO’s Meeting Assistant will offer a better meeting experience. The ColorOS 13 has a built-in Meeting Assistant that prioritizes the meeting network to provide a more stable connection during online calls and helps users better concentrate by controlling notifications from other apps to improve the overall meeting experience.

Dynamic Computing Engine

The ColorOS 13 features a new system-level Dynamic Computing Engine that delivers a more smooth and more stable system performance and improves the overall user experience. The engine brings two significant improvements to ColorOS 13, increased battery life and allows you to keep more apps open in the background.

The Dynamic Computing Engine optimizes the scheduling of hardware resources to extend battery life. It keeps a better balance between high performance and low power consumption. The apps opened are kept in the background and it further adds to the user experience by easily switching between multiple apps without experiencing lags.

ColorOS 13 OTA Update

ColorOS 13 has officially rolled out in some OPPO smartphones including the OPPO Reno8 5G, OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G, and OPPO K10 5G. The ColorOS 13 will be rolled out soon for the rest of the OPPO smartphones, for now, the beta version is ongoing for the Reno7 series, F21 Pro 5G, Reno6 series, F19 Pro+, A96, and A76.