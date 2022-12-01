Infinix has today launched its two new smartphones in India in its HOT 20 Series – HOT 20 Play and HOT 20 5G. The HOT 20 5G is the first Infinix smartphone in India to support 12 5G bands while the HOT 20 Play is a trim-down variant with 4G support.

Speaking of the Infinix HOT 20 5G, the primary highlight of the smartphone is the 5G connectivity supporting 12 5G bands. Other highlights and features of the smartphone include a 120 Hz display, Dimensity 810 octa-core SoC, and a 50 MP rear camera.

The Infinix HOT 20 5G features a 6.6-inch LCD notched display with FullHD+ resolution ( x ) and 120 Hz refresh rate (240 Hz touch sampling rate). The Infinix HOT 20 Play offers a larger 6.82-inch HD+ ( x ) punch-hole display with a 90 Hz refresh rate (180 Hz touch sampling rate).

The camera on the rear side of the HOT 20 5G is 50 MP f/1.6 with an additional QVGA camera making it a dual setup. The camera on the HOT 20 Play is 13 MP f/1.8 paired with a QVGA camera. The front side of both smartphones has an 8 MP f/2.0 for selfies and video calling.

On the performance side, the Infinix HOT 20 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

laced with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with microSD card expansion of up to 1 TB. The Infinix HOT Play, on the other side, packs a 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core SoC with PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card.

On the battery side, the Infinix HOT 20 5G offers a 5,000 mAh battery while the HOT 20 Play has a larger 6,000 mAh battery. Both smartphones support up to 18W fast charging and run on the Infinix XOS 10.6 based on Android 12.

Infinix HOT 20 5G Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch LCD notch display, Full HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2408 pixels), 120 Hz variable refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate

Software & Updates: XOS 10.6, Android 12

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

Main Camera: 50 MP f/1.6 main + QVGA, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

Others: Fingerprint scanner (side-mounted), USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby, 12 5G bands support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging

Colors: Racing Black, Space Blue, Blaster Green

Infinix HOT 20 Play Specifications

Display: 6.82-inch LCD notch display, HD+ Resolution (720 x 1640 pixels), 120 Hz variable refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate

Software & Updates: XOS 10.6, Android 12

CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.3 GHz

GPU: PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

Main Camera: 13 MP f/1.8 main + QVGA, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

Others: Fingerprint scanner (side-mounted), USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby

Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging

Colors: Racing Black, Luna Blue, Aurora Green, Fantasy Purple

The Infinix HOT 20 5G starts at ₹11,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and will be available from 9th December 2022 on Flipkart. The Infinix HOT 20 Play price starts at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and will be available from 6th December 2022 on Flipkart.

Infinix HOT 20 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹11,999 (4 GB + 64 GB) – Introductory price

Availability: 9th December 2022, will be available on Flipkart

Infinix HOT 20 Play Price in India, Availability, & Offers