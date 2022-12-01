Are you trying to mount an ISO image in Windows 11? An ISO file also known as an ISO image is a type of archive that acts like a CD/DVD ROM media, more like you get a copy of CD/DVD content in an archive in ISO format which further has to be mounted to be used as an actual CD/DVD on your PC without the need of the optical drive. Here’s what you can do to mount an ISO image in Windows 11.

Microsoft Windows didn’t have any native support for years, but with the updates, newer Windows (starting with Windows 8) has made it built-in so that you can mount ISO images or any other supported type of archives. Windows 11 is currently the latest version of Windows and it doesn’t require any external tool, or any softwares or apps to be installed in order to open the ISO files.

3 Ways To Mount An ISO Image in Windows 11

There are 3 ways to mount an ISO image in Windows 11

Method 1: The easiest and most convenient way to mount an ISO image is to double-click on it unless you have changed any default setting for opening ISO files. Your Windows PC does it for you, you just need to open the ISO like you normally do with other files or programs. Please note that double-clicking may not work if you have installed any third-party tools that support ISO files.

Method 2: Another way you can mount an ISO image is to use the File Explorer’s ribbon, the top area where you see the options once you have selected the file. The ribbon usually displays several file-specific controls after you choose the file/folder. Single-click on the ISO image to select the file and you can see a Mount option and a Burn option at the top. If you don’t see the option, maximize the window.

You may use the Burn option only when you have a physical disc drive attached to your PC with a blank writable disc inserted, else it won’t work. This is just in case you want to burn the ISO to a CD/DVD.

Method 3: The last thing you want to do is to use the right-click menu and choose the Mount option. In case double-clicking doesn’t work for you, what you can do is right-click on the ISO file and select Mount from the right-click options. This may be due to the third-party tools installed on your PC that support ISO files. Since Windows has native support for ISO, you won’t be having issues opening the ISO files.

Once you use any method to open the ISO images, you can find the mounted drive on the My Computer or This PC, and locate the ISO image that’s been mounted. You can also mount other

That’s all, you can look for more Windows 11 guides and tutorials in our How-To Guides section.

