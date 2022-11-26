Windows Terminal is a great tool and it’s built into your Windows PC. If you are using the Windows Terminal for whatever reason, you will find out there are more than one ways to launch Windows Terminal in Windows 11. You don’t get an icon on the desktop by default, so Windows Terminal can’t be launched using a desktop shortcut. Here are the 6 ways to launch Windows Terminal on your PC.

1) Use Start Menu

One of the ways to launch Windows Terminal is to use the Start Menu search. Click on the Start Menu and type ‘terminal‘ in the search box and hit Enter. You can launch the Windows Terminal as Administrator, all you have to do is select Run as Administrator in the right-click menu.

2) Use Run Command

Another way is to use the Run command to launch Windows Terminal on your PC. To do that, press the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + R to open the Run window and type the word ‘wt‘. Press Enter to open Windows Terminal. You can also launch the Windows Terminal with Administrative privileges, just press CTRL + SHIFT + Enter instead of just Enter.

3) Use Task Manager

You can also use the Task Manager to open the Windows Terminal, press the Task Manager keyboard shortcut CTRL + SHIFT + Esc. Click on File on the top menu bar and select Run new task. Type the word ‘wt‘ and press Enter to open Windows Terminal.

4) Use Power User Menu

One of the best ways to launch Windows Terminal is to use the Power User Menu, you can also access most of the essential tools on your Windows PC which includes Windows Terminal. Right-click on the Start Menu or use the keyboard shortcut Windows + X and then choose Windows Terminal or Windows Terminal (Admin).

While the Power User menu is open, you can press the ‘i‘ key to launch Windows Terminal or press ‘a‘ to launch Windows Terminal with Administrator privileges.

5) Use Windows Explorer

Windows File Explorer is another way you can open Windows Terminal on your PC. Launch Windows Explorer using the desktop shortcut or press the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + E. Now in the address bar, type the word ‘wt‘ and press Enter.

6) Use Right-Click Menu

The last thing you can do is use the right-click menu in File Explorer. Go to any folder and right-click on it and select Open in Terminal. From there, you can access the Windows Terminal easily.

