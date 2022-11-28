Apple iPhone, which runs the iOS operating system, comes with an application named Files which helps users manage files and folders or data on the device. By default, the app only shows two storage locations — On My iPhone and iCloud Drive.

However, the application comes with support for adding multiple other locations for data, including third-party storage services like Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and more. While the process is easy, the user needs to dig deeper into the app to add more locations.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily add Google Drive or another other support third-party storage service as a location in the Files application on Apple iPhone.

How to add Google Drive to the Files app on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Files application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, select the “Browse” tab from the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: In there, tap on the three-dots icon from the top-right corner and select the “Edit” option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: In the Edit mode, toggle the switch On next to the Google Drive option.

Step 5: After adding the cloud storage, tap on the “Done” button at the top-right corner of the screen.

That’s it. Once you have followed this step-by-step guide, then the Google Drive cloud storage has been added to your Apple iPhone and can be accessed through the Files application. You will be able to access all the files that already exist on the cloud storage platform. You can also copy files from any other location on your iPhone to the newly added cloud location. Currently, there’s no support for moving files from one location to another; instead, Apple copies files and creates a duplicate at the destination location.