Whenever you play videos on your PC, you may think you get the best quality output in the player. Still, there’s this setting in Windows 11 that will enhance video playback quality and improve the overall video result. Here’s how you can do it, look at how to enhance video playback quality in Windows 11 below.

Some apps use the video platform built into Windows 11; the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps such as Microsoft Edge, Photos, and Movies & TV come with Windows 11. More apps like third-party video apps from Microsoft Store, for example, Hulu, Netflix, and Vudu are also among them. For these apps, you can control video playback using the video playback settings in Windows 11.

How to enhance video playback quality in Windows 11

Follow these steps to enhance the video playback quality on your Windows 11 PC.

Step 1: Launch the Windows 11 Settings using the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + I . You can also use the Windows Start Button to open Windows Settings.

Step 2: Click on the Apps on the left side, and you will see options on the right. Click on Video playback which is used for video playback settings such as video adjustments, HDR streaming, battery options, etc.

Step 3: Once you are in the Video playback settings, turn on the slider on the first option that says Process video automatically to enhance it (depending on your device hardware).

You can see the preview on the top, click on the play button to play the preview, and then turn on/off the slider to check. The processing of the video depends on your computer’s hardware capabilities especially the GPU which helps enhance the video.

You can either Optimize for video quality or Optimize for battery life if you are on a Windows laptop. You also have other options for video playback, you can choose to play video at a lower resolution to help save network bandwidth and the battery of course.

