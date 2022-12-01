OnePlus expands its software support for OnePlus devices, the company confirms that it will offer 4 years of OxygenOS upgrades and 5 years of security updates for selected OnePlus devices, this allows users to keep devices for longer.

Earlier, the company was offering 3 years of software upgrades and 4 years of security updates, and now OnePlus has extended to 4 years of software upgrades and 5 years of security updates for certain devices. This means selected devices will receive 4 years of platform upgrades i.e. Android version upgrades and 5 years of Android security updates (every two months).

OnePlus hasn’t exactly mentioned which devices will be entitled to receive the expanded software support, but it’s likely to be flagship models as far as we think. The most recent smartphones such as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10T 5G are probably the ones to receive the updates earlier in our opinion.

The announcement was made at a recent roundtable event in London where OnePlus confirmed that OxygenOS 13.1 would launch globally in the first half of 2023 with the OnePlus 10T getting the update before Christmas 2022.

“Starting from 2023, we’ll be offering four generations of OxygenOS and five years of security updates on selected devices,” says OnePlus.

“As a user-oriented company, we do everything we can to enhance our user experience. With more users keeping their devices for longer, we want to make sure we can offer that possibility. This new update policy will give you access to the latest security and newest features required to power OnePlus’ signature fast-and-smooth experience throughout the lifetime of the phone,”, the company added.

For OnePlus users and fans, this is good news, the extended software support will boost the device’s longevity. We assume that the upcoming OnePlus 11 Series will be part of this new update policy.

