Apple has already launched MacBooks powered by the new Apple Silicon M2 series chips, and now the company is expected to launch a few more Mac devices powered by more powerful chips in the M2 series, which have not been made official yet.

In a new Geekbench listing, it has been revealed that the Cupertino-based technology giant is testing a new Mac device which will come powered by the Apple M2 Max chipset, coupled with a massive 96GB of RAM.

The listing shows a Mac device with the identifier “Mac14,6” with a configuration of M2 Max chip having a 12-core CPU and 96GB of RAM. While the name of the device is not yet known, it could be either a MacBook Pro model or the next-generation Mac Studio.

It has managed to score 1,853 points in the single-core test and 13,855 points in the multi-core test. For comparison, the Mac Studio powered by the M1 Max chips has scored 1,755 in single-core and 12,333 in multi-core tests.

As of now, Apple offers a maximum memory of 64GB on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, while the top-end model of the Mac Studio, powered by the M1 Ultra SoC, packs 128GB of RAM.

The Apple M2 chip was announced in June this year and is manufactured using TSMC’s 5nm process. The company is now gearing up to launch at least two more chips in the coming months — M2 Pro and M2 Max, which could be manufactured using an enhanced 5nm process or rumored 3nm process.

