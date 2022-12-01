Corning, the company known for manufacturing scratch-resistant and protective glass for smartphones, has announced its latest Gorilla Glass dubbed Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and it’s even stronger than you think. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 has improved cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices, as well as, resists drops surviving drops onto rough surfaces like concrete.

The second-generation Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is the successor to the Gorilla Glass Victus launched about two years back. The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is their latest protective glass for mobile devices expanding its Gorilla Glass portfolio. It’s the most cutting-edge version of protective glass designed for mobile devices while retaining the scratch-resistant capabilities of the original first-generation Victus glass.

David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager, Gorilla Glass, said:

“Smartphones are the center of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays. Surfaces matter and rough surfaces like concrete are everywhere.”

Gorilla Glass protects several smartphones by adding a glass layer onto the screen which eventually prevents damage to the mobile device, it simply acts as a shield on the screen. The new display glass is generally touted to handle durability requirements for smartphones that have grown in size by about 10% and in mass by about 15%.

Corning says that their research has shown that 84% of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets – China, India, and the United States look for durability as their purchasing decision.

Velasquez added, “With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger than they were four years ago – increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs.”

As per Corning, the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass has survived drops of up to 1 meter on a surface replicating concrete in their lab tests. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 continued to survive drops up to 2 meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate. The company also claims that competitive cover glasses from other manufacturers failed when dropped from half a meter or less.

“We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices”, says Velasquez.

Here’s a video by Corning showing you the drop test of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on simulated concrete.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is currently being evaluated by multiple customers and is expected to reach the market within the next few months.