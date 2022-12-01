Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is the South Korean technology giant’s latest flagship smartphone, that too in a market that the company currently dominates — foldable smartphones. Although the price of the smartphone is quite high compared to the traditional phones, the cost is gradually reducing, and the gap could be filled up within a few years.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is an expensive phone with a starting price of $1,799 so it would be quite a loss if you end up losing the phone. Thankfully, for such situations, the company is offering a feature on the smartphone named Find My Mobile, which as the name itself indicates, helps users find the device if it’s stolen or lost.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily enable the Find My Mobile feature on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable smartphone through the Settings app on the device.

How to enable Find My Mobile feature on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Biometrics and Security” option.

Step 3: In there, tap on “Find My Mobile” and toggle the switch ON for the feature.

Step 4: Log into your Samsung account if you aren’t already logged in.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then the Find My Mobile feature or service has been enabled on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone.

You will find several different options once the service is enabled, including Remote Unlock, Send Last Location, and Offline Finding. Remote Unlock allows users to control the device remotely if it has been lost. It can also come in handy if the user has forgotten the pin or password on the phone.

Using the Send Last Location feature, the user can get the last known location of the device. The Offline Finding feature enables users to locate the device even when it isn’t connected to a cellular network or Wi-Fi by letting other Galaxy devices nearby track the phone, similar to Apple’s Find My technology.