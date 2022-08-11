Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 foldable smartphones launched

Samsung is the leading smartphone brand globally, and the company is also dominating the foldable smartphones market. The company has now officially announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones globally.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 features a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the inside with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with a 21.6:18 aspect ratio. There’s also a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that also has a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is also wider. The phone also comes with an under-display camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. In the camera department, there’s a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera that now supports 3X optical zoom and 30X space zoom. On the front side, the phone has a 10MP snapper and also comes with a 4-megapixel snapper tucked under the screen.

It is also the first smartphone to run the Android 12L operating system, which has a new taskbar and swipe gestures. The phone is powered by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display with a 22:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There’s also a 1.9-inch external Super AMOLED display that shows more content such as notifications and messages without the need to open the phone.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. In the camera department, it has a dual-camera setup of 12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide cameras and a 10MP front-facing camera sensor.

It runs the Android 12 operating system with the company’s own One UI 4.1 custom interface on top and is powered by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Specifications

Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution, 21.6:18 aspect ratio, 374ppi, 1~120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+; 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display with 2316 x 904 pixels resolution, 23.1:9 aspect ratio, 387ppi, 48~120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch FULL HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 21.9:9 aspect ratio, 1~120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 425ppi; 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 512 x 260 pixels screen resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

