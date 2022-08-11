Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 foldable smartphones launched

Samsung is the leading smartphone brand globally, and the company is also dominating the foldable smartphones market. The company has now officially announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones globally.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 features a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the inside with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with a 21.6:18 aspect ratio. There’s also a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that also has a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is also wider. The phone also comes with an under-display camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. In the camera department, there’s a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera that now supports 3X optical zoom and 30X space zoom. On the front side, the phone has a 10MP snapper and also comes with a 4-megapixel snapper tucked under the screen.

It is also the first smartphone to run the Android 12L operating system, which has a new taskbar and swipe gestures. The phone is powered by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display with a 22:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There’s also a 1.9-inch external Super AMOLED display that shows more content such as notifications and messages without the need to open the phone.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. In the camera department, it has a dual-camera setup of 12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide cameras and a 10MP front-facing camera sensor.

It runs the Android 12 operating system with the company’s own One UI 4.1 custom interface on top and is powered by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Specifications

  • Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution, 21.6:18 aspect ratio, 374ppi, 1~120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+; 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display with 2316 x 904 pixels resolution, 23.1:9 aspect ratio, 387ppi, 48~120Hz adaptive refresh rate
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB/ 512GB / 1TB UFS 3.1 storage
  • OS: Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP primary sensor with f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 12 MP Ultrawide with f/2.2, 1.12 μm, and 10 MP telephoto with f/2.4 1.0 μm, OIS, PDAF, 3x optical zoom, 30X space zoom
  • Front Camera: 10 MP with 1.22 μm, f/2.2; 4MP Under Display with f/1.8, 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚
  • Others: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Water resistant (IPX8)
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 6E (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC
  • Battery: 4,400mAh with 25W charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch FULL HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 21.9:9 aspect ratio, 1~120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 425ppi; 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 512 x 260 pixels screen resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
  • RAM: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • OS: Android 12 with One UI 4.1
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP Wide with f/1.8, 1.8 μm, OIS and 12 MP Ultra-Wide with f/2.2, 123° 1.12 μm
  • Front Camera: 10 MP with f/2.4 aperture
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS
  • Others: Water resistant (IPX8), USB Type-C Audio, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
  • Battery: 3,700mAh with 25w fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging

Pricing and Availability

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
    • 256GB Storage: $1,799.99
    • 512GB Storage: $2,009.98
    • 1TB Storage: $2,249.98
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
    • 128GB Storage: $999.99
    • 256GB Storage: $1,099.98
    • 512GB Storage: $1,179.99
  • Availability from 26th August in select countries

