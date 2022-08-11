Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro with bigger batteries and faster charging

Along with the latest foldable smartphones, Samsung also unveiled its next-generation smartwatches — Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The company has launched three models in the lineup — Galaxy Watch5 in 40mm and 44mm and Galaxy Watch5 Pro in 45mm.

A major feature of the smartwatches is Sapphire Crystal Display, which is the first time Samsung has used it. It is claimed to offer 60 percent more resistance against scratches.

All three models are powered by the Samsung Exynos W920 1.18GHz processor, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. They also pack an improved version of the 3-in-1 BioActive sensor for ECGs, heart rate, and body composition analysis. It now supports advanced sleep tracking.

There’s also built-in support for GPS as well as contactless payments. While 4G LTE connectivity is optional, the smartwatches come with Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi. The devices are also rated 5ATM and IP68 for dust and water resistance.

In the software department, the devices run the latest Wear OS 3, which is a merger of Google’s Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen OS, and ships with One UI Watch 4.5 custom user interface.

Coming to the battery life, the Watch5 40mm model has a 284mAh battery which is 13 percent larger than the predecessor, while the 44mm model has a 410mAh battery. They are claimed to offer about 40 hours of usage on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Watch5 Pro is powered by a 590mAh battery and is claimed to offer 80 hours of usage on a single charge or 20 hours of usage when the GPS is continuously active. The company says that the devices can get charged from 0 to 45% in just 30 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro are available for preorder and will ship starting 26th August. As for the pricing, the Galaxy Watch5 starts at $279.99 while the Pro model starts at $449.99.