Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro flagship TWS earbuds goes official for $229.99

Samsung has introduced its new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro flagship true wireless earbuds at the Galaxy Unpacked event where the company also launched a few products, including the next-generation foldable smartphones and the Galaxy Watch5 series.

The company says that the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are smaller than its predecessor and are also claimed to be more comfortable to wear. The product’s highlight is that it supports 24-bit audio playback over Bluetooth if the audio is being played through a Samsung smartphone.

Although it supports automatic switching between multiple Samsung devices, the earbuds still don’t have multipoint connectivity, which means that they cannot be paired with two or more devices simultaneously. The company should have added support for this feature given that it’s a flagship offering from the brand and its competitors like Google Pixel Buds Pro are already offering such features.

The company is using its proprietary SSC HiFi codec for offering 24-bit hi-fi wireless playback, but do note that the feature works only on devices running One UI 4.0 or later, and it varies based on the application used for the audio playback. Samsung also claims to have enhanced 360-degree audio with improved multichannel immersion.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features Bluetooth 5.3 and are LE Audio-ready. As for the battery life, the company promises up to five hours of audio playback with ANC and up to eight hours without active noise cancellation. The charging case boosts the battery life up to 20 hours with ANC and 30 hours without ANC.

The newly launched flagship TWS earbuds from Samsung are priced at $229.99 and are already available for pre-order with shipments starting from 26th August. They will be available in three color options — Black, White, and Purple.