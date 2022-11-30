Are you visiting some websites often? You can easily create a desktop shortcut to websites or links on your Windows 11 PC. A website shortcut will quickly help you to reach your favorite websites or links, you need to double-click an icon like you usually do to open programs on your Windows desktop. Here’s how you can create a desktop shortcut to websites or links on your PC.

How to create a desktop shortcut to websites or links [Windows 11]

To start with, you can do it with these three methods to create a website shortcut on your desktop, follow these steps.

Method 1: You can quickly create a desktop website shortcut from Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Microsoft Edge, you just need to click and hold the bookmarks and drag it to the desktop. This is one of the easiest ways you can create a desktop shortcut to websites.

Method 2: In case you don’t have any bookmarks yet, another easy way to create website shortcuts on desktop is to click on the link in the address bar and make sure you select all the text or full link and then drag it to the desktop by clicking and holding the left mouse button.

Method 3: This is one more method that allows you to create desktop shortcuts for the website or links, what you can do is, click on the padlock icon you see in the address bar, click and hold using the left mouse button, and then drag it to the desktop. Your desktop shortcut to the website will be saved.

You can then rename the shortcut to whatever you want after you set it using any method.

That’s all for now. Looking for more stuff about Windows 11? Here are some useful Windows 11 tips and tricks for you. You can also check out our How-To Guides section for more about Windows and others.

