After launching the Redmi Note 12 5G, Xiaomi India has launched a 4G variant under the Redmi Note 12 Series yesterday in India at a price of ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. The Redmi Note 12 is the latest smartphone in its series and the slimmest Note till now. The Redmi Note 12 highlights its 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC, 50 MP triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and more.

The Redmi Note 12 is a 4G smartphone with an ultra-slim form factor, this is the thinnest Note slimmer than its 5G variant (7.8 mm vs 7.98 mm). The Redmi Note 12 is 7.8 mm slim and 186 grams in weight and comes in three color variants – Ice Blue, Lunar Black, and Sunrise Gold.

The Redmi Note 12 features an identical display to its 5G variant, it has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other features of the display include a 1,200 nits peak brightness, a contrast ratio of 4,500,000:1, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone also features an IP53 certification which means the phone is splash and dust resistant.

On the camera’s front, the Redmi Note 12 5G equips a triple camera setup on the rear side with a primary camera of 50 MP f/1.8, and two secondary cameras of 8 MP for ultra-wide and 2 MP for macro photography. The front side has a 13 MP selfie camera.

About its hardware specifications, the Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by the new 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz and an Adreno 610 GPU with 1.26 GHz clock speed. The smartphone comes in two storage variants i.e. 64 GB storage and 128 GB storage with the same 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM on both models. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 1 TB (dedicated).

The SoC consists of 8x Kryo CPUs (4x Cortex-A73-based and 4x Cortex-A53-based processors). The CPU is manufactured in a 6nm TSMC process consisting of 4+4 Kryo core configurations, four performance Kryo cores (ARM Cortex-A73) clocked at 2.8 GHz, four power-efficient Kryo cores (ARM Cortex-A53) clocked at 1.9 GHz.

On the battery side, the Redmi Note 12 (4G) packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 also runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with the new MIUI 14 on top. Redmi India has promised 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates for Redmi Note 12.

The price for the Redmi Note 12 (4G) starts at ₹14,999 for its 6 GB + 64 GB variant and ₹16,999 for its 6 GB + 128 GB variant. The sale starts on 6th April 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio, Flipkart, and authorized retail partners. Launch offers include flat ₹1,000 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI, and an additional bonus of ₹1,500 on the exchange of Redmi/Xiaomi/Mi smartphones

Buy Redmi Note 12 on Mi.com

Buy Redmi Note 12 on Flipkart