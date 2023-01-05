Redmi India has launched its Android smartphones under the Redmi 12 Series – Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Redmi Note 12 5G is a midrange smartphone featuring a slim design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, and more.

The Redmi Note 12 5G flaunts its ultra-slim form factor, this is the thinnest Note as per Redmi India, the smartphone is 7.98 mm slim and 188 grams in weight. The Redmi Note 12 5G comes in three color variants – Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue.

The Redmi Note 12 5G has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other features of the display include a 1,200 nits peak brightness, a contrast ratio of 4,500,000:1, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone also features an IP53 certification which means the phone is splash and dust resistant.

On the camera’s front, the Redmi Note 12 5G equips a triple camera setup on the rear side with a primary camera of 48 MP f/1.8, and two secondary cameras of 8 MP f/2.2 for ultra-wide and 2 MP f/2.4 for macro photography. The front side has a 13 MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

About its hardware specifications, the Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by the new 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz. The SoC consists of 8x Kryo CPUs (2x Cortex-A78-based and 6x Cortex-A55-based processors) and an Adreno 619 GPU for gaming and graphics-related tasks.

The CPU is manufactured in a 6nm TSMC process consisting of 2+6 Kryo core configurations, two performance Kryo cores (ARM Cortex-A78) clocked at 2.0 GHz, six power-efficient Kryo cores (ARM Cortex-A55) clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The smartphone comes in two RAM variants i.e. 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM with an extended RAM feature. On the storage side, it comes in a single 128 GB UFS 2.2 model with microSD card support of up to 1 TB.

On the battery side, the Redmi Note 12 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs on the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 on top. Redmi India has promised 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates for Redmi Note 12 5G.

The Redmi Note 12 5G starts at ₹17,999 for its 4 GB + 128 GB variant and ₹19,999 for its 6 GB + 128 GB variant. The sale starts on 11th January 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and retail outlets. Launch offers include flat ₹1,500 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI and an additional bonus of ₹1,000 on the exchange of Redmi/Xiaomi/Mi smartphones.

Redmi Note 12 5G Specifications

6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, SGS eye care, Sunlight Mode, Reading Mode, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, IP53 Certified, 7.98 mm slim design

Software: MIUI 13 interface, Android 12 operating system

CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz, Kryo CPUs (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs)

GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (SIM2 slot)

Main Camera: Triple cameras (48 MP f/1.8 camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 13 MP f/2.0

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock, Smart PA, and Hi-Res Audio

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging

Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹17,999 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹19,999 (6 GB + 128 GB)

Availability: 11th January 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and retail outlets

Offers: Flat ₹1,500 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI, and an additional bonus of ₹1,000 on the exchange of Redmi/Xiaomi/Mi smartphones.

