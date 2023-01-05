Redmi India has launched the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G alongside the Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in its latest Redmi 12 Series. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G highlights its 7.98 mm slim design, Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, 120 Hz Pro AMOLED display, 50 MP Sony IMX766 OIS camera, and 67W fast charging.

Like the Redmi Note 12 5G, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G also flaunts its ultra-slim form factor (7.98 mm slim) making it the thinnest Note as per Redmi India. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes in three color variants – Stardust Purple, Frosted Blue, and Onyx Black.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch Pro-AMOLED 10-bit display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (30/60/90/120Hz). Other features of the display include a 10-bit depth (1B colors), 900 nits (HBM) brightness, a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Widevine L1 certified, DCI-P3 color gamut.

On the camera’s front, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G equips a triple camera setup on the backside with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor as the primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and two secondary cameras of 8 MP f/2.2 for ultra-wide and 2 MP f/2.4 for macro photography. The front side has a 16 MP selfie camera.

Moving to the specifications of the phone, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is powered by the new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz. The SoC consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU (up to 950 MHz) for gaming and graphics-related tasks.

The CPU is manufactured in a 6nm TSMC process consisting of 2+6 Cortex core configurations, two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz, and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The smartphone comes in three variants – 6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage with a +5 GB extended RAM feature and no microSD card support. The RAM is an LPDDR4X type and the storage is a UFS 2.2 type.

On the battery side, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging that charges the phone up to 100% in 46 minutes. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G runs on the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 on top. Redmi India has promised 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates for Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G starts at ₹24,999 for its base variant 6 GB + 128 GB variant, ₹26,999 for its 8 GB + 128 GB variant, and ₹26,999 for its top-variant 8 GB + 256 GB variant. The sale starts on 11th January 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and retail outlets. Launch offers include flat ₹3,000 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI, ₹3,000 exchange bonus, and an additional bonus of ₹1,000 on the exchange of Redmi/Xiaomi/Mi smartphones.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.67-inch Pro-AMOLED 10-bit display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), adaptive refresh rate (30/60/90/120Hz), 1B colors, 900 nits (HBM) brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Widevine L1 certified, DCI-P3 color gamut, 7.98 mm slim design

6.67-inch Pro-AMOLED 10-bit display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), adaptive refresh rate (30/60/90/120Hz), 1B colors, 900 nits (HBM) brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Widevine L1 certified, DCI-P3 color gamut, 7.98 mm slim design Software: MIUI 13 interface, Android 12 operating system

MIUI 13 interface, Android 12 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors) GPU: Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics (Up to 950 MHz)

Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics (Up to 950 MHz) Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, +5 GB extended RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, +5 GB extended RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP Sony IMX766 camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), Super OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP Sony IMX766 camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), Super OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock, Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock, Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio Cellular: 5G network (10 5G bands), dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support

5G network (10 5G bands), dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 67W fast charging, 100% in 46 minutes

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹24,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹26,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹27,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹24,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹26,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹27,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 11th January 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and retail outlets

11th January 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and retail outlets Offers: Flat ₹3,000 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI, ₹3,000 off on exchange, and an additional bonus of ₹1,000 on the exchange of Redmi/Xiaomi/Mi smartphones.

