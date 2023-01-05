Redmi India today released its latest Redmi Note 12 Series smartphones in India, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is the top-of-the-line smartphone in the series above its two siblings – Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G. The primary highlights of the smartphone are its massive 200 MP resolution camera with OIS, 120W super-fast charging, and up to 12 GB RAM while the specs remain to be identical to the sibling Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ packs a Dimensity 1080 5G CPU and 120 Hz Pro AMOLED display found on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G while the main differences here are the 200 MP camera and 120W fast charging capabilities on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The battery and higher amount of RAM are other minor differences. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes in three color variants – Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has a 6.67-inch Pro-AMOLED 10-bit display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (30/60/90/120Hz). Other features of the display include a 10-bit depth (1B colors), 900 nits (HBM) brightness, a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Widevine L1 certified, DCI-P3 color gamut.

As for the camera, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G equips a massive 200 MP camera in its triple camera setup on the backside, the camera uses Samsung’s HPX sensor, f/1.65 aperture, 1/1.4 large sensor size, and Super OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The two secondary cameras are 8 MP f/2.2 for ultra-wide and 2 MP f/2.4 for macro photography. The front side has a 16 MP selfie camera.

Moving to the specifications of the phone, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz. The SoC consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU (up to 950 MHz) for gaming and graphics-related tasks.

The CPU is manufactured in a 6nm TSMC process consisting of 2+6 Cortex core configurations, two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz, and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The phone comes in two variants i.e. 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage as the base variant and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage as the top variant with +5 GB extended RAM feature and no microSD card support. The RAM is an LPDDR4X type and the storage is a UFS 2.2 type.

On the battery side, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G packs a 4,980 mAh battery with support for 120W super fast charging the phone up to 100% in 19 minutes. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G runs on the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 on top. Redmi India has promised 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates for Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.67-inch Pro-AMOLED 10-bit display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), adaptive refresh rate (30/60/90/120Hz), 1B colors, 900 nits (HBM) brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Widevine L1 certified, DCI-P3 color gamut, IP53 Certified, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front)

6.67-inch Pro-AMOLED 10-bit display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), adaptive refresh rate (30/60/90/120Hz), 1B colors, 900 nits (HBM) brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Widevine L1 certified, DCI-P3 color gamut, IP53 Certified, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front) Software: MIUI 13 interface, Android 12 operating system

MIUI 13 interface, Android 12 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors) GPU: Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics (Up to 950 MHz)

Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics (Up to 950 MHz) Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, +5 GB extended RAM feature

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, +5 GB extended RAM feature Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (200 MP Samsung HPX camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), Super OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), LED flash

Triple cameras (200 MP Samsung HPX camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), Super OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45

16 MP f/2.45 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock, Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless) certification

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock, Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless) certification Cellular: 5G network (10 5G bands), dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support

5G network (10 5G bands), dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,980 mAh battery, Surge P1 Chipset, Mi-FC Technology, 120W fast charging, 100% in 19 minutes

The price for the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹29,999 for its base variant 8 GB + 256 GB variant and ₹32,999 for its top-variant 12 GB + 256 GB variant. The sale starts on 11th January 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and retail outlets. Launch offers include flat ₹3,000 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI, ₹3,000 exchange bonus, and an additional bonus of ₹1,000 on the exchange of Redmi/Xiaomi/Mi smartphones.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹32,999 (12 GB + 256 GB)

₹29,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹32,999 (12 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 11th January 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and retail outlets

11th January 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and retail outlets Offers: Flat ₹3,000 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI, ₹3,000 off on exchange, and an additional bonus of ₹1,000 on the exchange of Redmi/Xiaomi/Mi smartphones.

Buy Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G on Mi.com

Buy Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G on Flipkart