After launching its 4G variant in India, the Redmi Note 12 5G receives its top variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and is now available in India. This makes a total of three RAM and storage variants of the smartphone. The Redmi Note 12 5G was launched in India back in January in two variants – 4 GB and 128 GB as the base variant and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the highest variant till that time.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is a midrange smartphone featuring a 7.98 mm IP53 slim design, a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC clocked at 2 GHz, a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, 33W fast charging, and more. The Redmi Note 12 5G is currently available in three RAM and storage variants, the RAM is an LPDDR4X type and the storage is a UFS 2.2 type and supports microSD card of up to 1 TB. The battery on the phone is 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging.

The new 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC consists of 8x Kryo CPUs (2x Cortex-A78-based and 6x Cortex-A55-based processors) and an Adreno 619 GPU for gaming and graphics-related tasks. The CPU is manufactured in a 6nm TSMC process consisting of 2+6 Kryo core configurations, two performance Kryo cores (ARM Cortex-A78) clocked at 2.0 GHz, six power-efficient Kryo cores (ARM Cortex-A55) clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The front side has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features are a 1,200 nits peak brightness, a contrast ratio of 4,500,000:1, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The cameras include a triple camera setup on the rear side (48 MP f/1.8 + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2 MP f/2.4 macro) and a 13 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front side.

The Redmi Note 12 5G runs on the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 on top. Redmi India has promised 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates for Redmi Note 12 5G. We expect the smartphone to receive the new MIUI 14 update soon.

Redmi Note 12 5G Price In India, Variants, Availability, Offers

The price for the Redmi Note 12 5G with 8 GB RAM and 265 GB storage variant is ₹21,999. The price for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹17,999 whereas the price for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹19,999. The sale for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB variant starts on 6th April 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and retail outlets. Launch offers include flat ₹1,000 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI and an additional bonus of ₹1,500 on the exchange of Redmi/Xiaomi/Mi smartphones.

