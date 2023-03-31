Alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 12 (4G), Redmi India has launched its latest smartphone In India – Redmi 12C under the budget segment featuring a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 50 MP dual cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, rear fingerprint scanner, and more.

The Redmi 12C comes with a stylish striped design using the IP52 Splash resistant rating, is about 8.77 mm slim, and weighs around 192 grams. It is sized at 6.71 inches with an HD+ resolution (720 x 1650 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits brightness. The Redmi 12C comes in four color variants – Matte Black, Royal Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender Purple.

Moving to its cameras, the Redmi 12C equips a dual camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera on the rear side along with a 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera as the secondary camera. The front side has a 5 MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfie needs.

About the hardware specifications, the Redmi 12C is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz. The SoC is further paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU (1,000 MHz), up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage with microSD card expansion support of up to 1 TB (dedicated).

There are two variants of the smartphone, one with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage as the base variant and 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage as the top variant. The phone offers +5 GB extended RAM making a total of 11 GB RAM.

The MediaTek Helio G85 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 12nm FinFET process and integrates eight cores (octa-core). The CPU includes two performance ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked up to 2 GHz and six efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.8 GHz.

On the battery side, the Redmi 12C has a 5,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging. The Redmi 12C runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 interface on top. The company promises at least an upgrade to Android 14 along with 3 years of security upgrades.

Features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, mono speakers, micro USB port, 3.5 mm audio jack, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

Redmi 12C Specifications

Display & Design: 6.71-inch HD+ display (1650 x 720 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, IP52 Certified, 8.77 mm slim design, 192 grams weight

The price for the Redmi 12C starts at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB + 64 GB variant and ₹10,999 for its 6 GB + 128 GB variant. The sale starts on 6th April 2023 at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio, Amazon India, and authorized retail partners. Launch offers include ₹500 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI.

