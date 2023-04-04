OnePlus India has launched its 3rd generation Nord series smartphone in India – OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is the newest smartphone in the Nord series featuring a 120 Hz display, 108 MP camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a midrange smartphone under ₹20,000 budget and is the successor to the last year’s OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The significant upgrades in the smartphone from its predecessor are its larger 6.72-inch display, 108 MP cameras, 67W fast charging, and a slimmer design (8.3 mm).

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has a flat edge streamlined design with a minimalist camera bump, is 8.3 mm slim, 195 grams in weight, and comes with Asahi Dragontail Star Glass protection. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray, two color variants.

On the front side, the phone equips a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz (30 / 48 / 50 / 60 / 90 / 120 Hz). Other display features include 680 nits peak brightness, a touch response rate of 240 Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, sRGB support, display P3, Eye comfort, and Dark mode.

On the camera’s front, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G packs a 108 MP primary camera in its triple camera setup on the rear side. The 108 MP primary camera uses Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (S5KHM6SX03) sensor, an f/1.7 aperture, a 1/1.67-inch sensor size, and EIS support. The secondary cameras include a 2 MP depth and a 2 MP macro with f/2.4 apertures on both. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

Camera features include AI Scene Enhancement, Dual-view Video, HDR, Nightscape, Portrait mode, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Text-scanner, Retouching, Filters, up to 1080p video at 30 fps, slow motion 720p video at 120 fps, and more. The selfie camera offers Face Unlock, Screen Flash, HDR, Nightscape, Portrait mode, Pano, Time-lapse, Retouching, and Filters.

Moving to its internals, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz and an Adreno 619 GPU. The SoC consists of 8x Kryo CPUs (2 + 6 core configurations), two high-performance Kryo 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six power-efficient Kryo Silver cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants i.e. 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage with the same 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM on both models. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 1 TB (hybrid slot). On the battery side, a 5,000 mAh battery is installed on the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging that takes 30 minutes to charge 80%.

The Nord CE 3 Lite also runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with the new OxygenOS 13.1 on top. OnePlus India has promised 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates for Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 680 nits peak brightness, display P3, Asahi Dragontail Star Glass protection, 8.3 mm slim design, 195 grams weight

6.72-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 680 nits peak brightness, display P3, Asahi Dragontail Star Glass protection, 8.3 mm slim design, 195 grams weight Software: OxygenOS 13.1 interface, Android 13 operating system

OxygenOS 13.1 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz; Kryo CPUs (2x Kry0 Gold + 6x Kryo Silver CPUs)

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz; Kryo CPUs (2x Kry0 Gold + 6x Kryo Silver CPUs) GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Adreno 619 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD support up to 1 TB (hybrid slot)

128 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD support up to 1 TB (hybrid slot) Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.7 Samsung HM6 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), up to [email protected] video recording, 720p @120fps slow motion video recording, LED flash

Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.7 Samsung HM6 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), up to [email protected] video recording, 720p @120fps slow motion video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4, 1080p @30fps

16 MP f/2.4, 1080p @30fps Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, dual speakers (200% volume)

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, dual speakers (200% volume) Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 80% in 30 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 80% in 30 minutes Colors: Pastel Lime, Chromatic Gray

The price for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The sale starts on 11th April 2023 on Amazon India, OnePlus India’s official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized retail stores.

The launch offers include ₹1,000 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI till 17th April 2023, an extended warranty starting from 11th April 2023 till 30th April (1-year warranty plan at just ₹99).

OnePlus RedCoins discount of up to ₹600 on purchases made on OnePlus.in, or OnePlus Store App, 120 GB cloud storage, 12-month extended warranty, dedicated customer helpline, and more with Red Cable Care ₹1,499 on oneplus.in, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience Stores. Offer valid from 11th April 2023 till 30th April

Jio Offers: For Jio Plus (Postpaid) users – On recharge of ₹399 plan offers 75 GB monthly data and 3 Add-on SIMs. Jio Plus users will get special benefits up to ₹3,500 – a total of 100 GB additional data (10 GB for 10 months) worth ₹1,000, additional coupons of ₹2,500 value.

