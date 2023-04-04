OnePlus India has launched its 2nd generation Nord earbuds today in India alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is the latest TWS earbuds from the company and is the successor to the last year’s OnePlus Nord Buds. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 highlights its 25 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 36 hours of music playback, quick charging, Dolby Atmos support, and more.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is a midrange TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds featuring titanium coated 12.4 mm drivers using N52 neodymium magnets for improved sensitivity and powerful sound output. OnePlus says the Nord Buds 2 has a new BassWave algorithm that dynamically enhances the sound for a balanced listening experience with deeper bass and crisp and clear vocals.

The Nord Buds 2 uses a matte finish flat-case design made from eco-friendly recycled materials, an IP55 dust and water-resistant design (buds), and comes in two – Thunder Gray and Lightning White colors. The case weighs about 37.5 grams and the earbuds weights around 4.7 grams each.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that can eliminate up to 25 dB of ambient noise. The earbuds support dual mics, Dolby Atmos + Dirac Tuner, and offers Sound Master Equalizer via the Hey Melody app. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair and supports full features via the Hey Melody app. Other features include Transparency mode, 94ms low latency mode for gaming, fast pairing via Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, and in-ear detection.

The earbuds come with a USB Type-C port that supports 10-minute quick charging. A quick 10-minute charge can deliver 5 hours of music playback and charges fully in 60 minutes (earbuds) / 90 minutes (earbuds + case). Each earbud packs a 41 mAh battery and 480 mAh in the charging case. The company claims music playback of 7 hours (earbuds) and 36 hours in total with the case on a single charge (ANC off). With ANC turned on, it delivers 5 hours on earbuds and 27 hours on earbuds with the case.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Specifications

Driver: 12.4 mm dynamic driver, Titanized vibrating diaphragm

Driver Sensitivity: 111 dB ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz 179mV

Microphones: 2 + 2 dual microphones on each earbud (total 4 mics)

Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

Bluetooth Codec Support: AAC, SBC

Protection: IP55 (earbuds)

Features: 25 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, BassWave algorithm, Dolby Atmos, Dirac Tuner, Sound Master Equalizer, 94ms ultra-low latency, fast pairing, touch controls, in-ear detection, HeyMelody App

Battery Runtime: 41 mAh (earbuds), 480 mAh (case), ANC Off – up to 36 hours of music playback (earbuds + case), u p to 7 hours of music playback (earbuds), ANC On – up to 27 hours of music playback (earbuds + case), u p to 5 hours of music playback (earbuds)

Charging Time: 60 minutes (earbuds), 90 minutes (earbuds + case), 10-minute quick charging (5 hours playback)

Colors: Thunder Gray, Lightning White

Weight: 4.7 grams (each bud), 37.5 grams (case)

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is priced at ₹2,999 and will be available from 11th April 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores. Launch offers include ₹200 discount on ICICI Bank cards and EMI till 17th April 2023.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹2,999

₹2,999 Availability: 11th April 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores.

11th April 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores. Offers: ₹200 discount on ICICI Bank cards and EMI (till 17th April 2023)

