Xiaomi India has announced a partnership with Vi (Vodafone Idea) to bring a seamless 5G experience to its users. The partnership will enable Vi 5G on a range of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones once the company launches its 5G services in India. Vi has already partnered with motorola for 5G support on several moto phones.

According to Vi, a wide range of 18 devices from Xiaomi and Redmi portfolio have been successfully tested on Vi 5G and will support the network post FOTA updates. Users would just have to change the preferred network settings from 4G to 5G once Vi launches the 5G network commercially.

Vi in a tweet said, “We have partnered with Xiaomi India to offer a seamless #5G experiences to Vi users. This partnership will enable Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users to enjoy enhanced data experience on Vi 5G once the services are launched.”

The company adds another tweet, “A wide range of 18 devices from Xiaomi & Redmi portfolio have been successfully tested on Vi #5G and will support the network post FOTA updates. Users would just have to change the preferred network settings from 4G to 5G, once we launch the 5G network commercially”.

Xiaomi India and Vi said that they have extensively tested the network in New Delhi across Xiaomi and Redmi 5G devices. Xiaomi and Redmi 5G-enabled devices on Vi include the following.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi K50i

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Mi 11X

Mi 10

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10i

In a statement, Xiaomi India and Vi said, “In pursuit of a connected tomorrow and to unlock the boundless potential of 5G in India, Xiaomi and Vi are coming together to empower their consumers with an unfiltered 5G network on their devices.

Vi has been working with technology leaders, domain experts, start-ups and device OEMs to develop India specific 5G use cases for consumers and enterprises.

Xiaomi India remains committed to democratizing technology for consumers across the country by providing them with the best-in-class technology experience at an honest price point.”

