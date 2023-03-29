motorola has just launched its latest midrange smartphone In India – the moto g13 is the newest G series smartphone under the budget segment featuring a 90 Hz screen, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The moto G13 comes with a Super Premium Design using the IP52 Splash resistant rating, is about 8.19 mm slim, and weighs around 184.25 grams. It is sized at 6.5 inches with an IPS LCD panel, an HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 576 Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.47% screen-to-body ratio, and is protected by Panda glass. The moto G13 comes in two color variants – Matte Charcoal, and Blue Lavender.

Moving to its cameras, the moto G13 packs a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture on the rear side along with a 2 MP depth camera and 2 MP macro camera both with f/2.4 apertures. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfie needs.

About the hardware specifications, the moto G13 equips a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz. The SoC is further paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU (1,000 MHz), 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage with microSD card expansion support of up to 512 GB.

There are two variants of the smartphone, one with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage as the base variant and 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage as the top variant.

The MediaTek Helio G85 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 12nm FinFET process and integrates eight cores (octa-core). The CPU includes two performance ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked up to 2 GHz and six efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.8 GHz.

On the battery side, the moto G13 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging. The moto G13 runs on Android 13 with a stock interface. The company promises at least an upgrade to Android 14 along with 3 years of security upgrades.

Features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS.

moto G13 Specifications

The moto G13 with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹9,999 and will be available from 5th April 2023 on Flipkart and leading retail stores. Launch offers include 40 cashback vouchers of ₹50 (worth ₹2,000) from Reliance Jio (applicable for ₹419 plan) and an additional ₹500 Myntra Gift Voucher for Jio customers or customers shifting to Jio.

