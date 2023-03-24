Nothing has launched its latest second-generation TWS earbuds in India, the Nothing Ear (2) is the company’s flagship wireless earbuds priced at ₹9,999. The features and highlights of the earbuds include a transparent design, 40db Active Noise Cancellation, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio, and up to 36 hours of music playback with wireless charging support.

The Nothing Ear (2) is categorized as premium TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds featuring a dual chamber design with 11.6 mm drivers (Graphene + Polyurethane) for enhanced audio quality. The design is similar to the Nothing ear (1) whilst on the other hand, the Nothing Ear (stick), which was launched last year at a price of ₹8,499, has a unique transparent cylindrical case design.

The company highlights its lightweight design with just 4.5 grams of earbuds and a 51.9 grams case. The Nothing Ear (2) is available in a single color variant – White. The Nothing Ear (2) comes with next-level active noise cancellation (ANC) that can eliminate up to 40dB of ambient noise. It includes Personalised ANC, Environment Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode, and a frequency range of 10 Hz to 40 kHz.

The earbuds also support 24-bit Hi-Res Audio certification, LHDC 5.0 with a transmission rate of up to 1 Mbps. It is powered by Bluetooth 5.3 with support for Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and Dual Connection. It is compatible with Android 5.1+ and iOS 11+ operating systems, all features are available on Nothing OS and the Nothing X app for iOS and Android.

Other features include Clear Voice Technology for call noise cancellation with 3-mics, improved wind noise resistance, Low Lag Mode, wireless charging (Qi certified up to 2.5W), and touch controls. It’s water-resistant with an IP54 rating for earbuds and an IP55 rating for the case.

On the battery side, the Nothing Ear (2) offers up to 36 hours of total music playback and up to 22.5 hours (ANC-enabled) with a charging case (485mAh). It supports 10 minutes of quick charging that delivers 8 hours of playback (without ANC). Each earbud packs a 33 mAh battery and offers up to 6.3 hours of music playback without ANC and up to 4 hours of music playback with ANC.

Commenting on the launch, Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing, said, “We are excited to introduce Ear (2) as a significant upgrade to our debut product Ear (1), which sold over 600,000 units. With Ear (2), we’ve re-engineered everything from the ground up and utilized cutting-edge technology to create the ultimate personal listening experience.”

Nothing Ear (2) Specifications

Driver: 11.6 mm drivers (Graphene + Polyurethane) with dual chamber design

11.6 mm drivers (Graphene + Polyurethane) with dual chamber design Frequency Response Range: 10 Hz to 40,000 Hz

10 Hz to 40,000 Hz Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Bluetooth Codec Support: LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC

LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC Protection: IP54 (earbuds), IP55 (case)

Features: 40 dB Environment Adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) with 4 modes (High, Mid, Low, and Adaptive), Personalised ANC, Transparency mode, Clear Voice Technology, 24-bit Hi-Res Audio certification, LHDC 5.0, EQ Customization, Low Lag Mode, wireless charging Qi certified up to 2.5W, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Gesture controls, Personal Sound Profile, Ear Tip Fit Test, in-ear detection, Nothing X App

Battery Runtime & Charging: 33 mAh (earbuds), 485 mAh (case), u p to 36 hours of music playback with case (without ANC) and up to 22.5 hours of music playback (with ANC), up to 6.3 hours of music playback with only earbuds (without ANC) and 4 hours of music playback with only earbuds (ANC enabled), 17.5 hours of calling time with case (without ANC) and up to 3 hours of talk time with only earbuds (ANC enabled), 10-minute quick charging (delivers 8 hours), Wireless Charging (Qi Certified up to 2.5W)

33 mAh (earbuds), 485 mAh (case), u up to Colors: White

Weight: 4.5 grams (each bud), 51.9 grams (with case)

The Nothing Ear (2) is priced at ₹9,999 in India (£129 OR $149 globally). It will be available from 28th March 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Myntra, and select offline stores.

Nothing Ear (2) Price In India, Availability, & Offers

