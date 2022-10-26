Nothing Tech announced another wireless pair of earbuds to its portfolio, this is the Nothing Ear (stick) featuring a unique cylindrical case design, Clear Voice Technology, and lasts up to 29 hours on a full charge.

Nothing ear (1) has a transparent design that showcases the earbuds, similarly, the new Nothing Ear (stick) again uses a transparent case that shows the earbuds inside. The Nothing Ear (stick) comes with a cylindrical case design and is inspired by cosmetic silhouettes.

The earbuds come with а half-in-ear design means they don’t have silicone ear tips. The earbuds equip 12.6 mm drivers and are powered by custom sound technology for exceptional audio quality as per Nothing Tech.

About the battery life, the Nothing Ear (stick) runs as long as 29 hours on a single charge (with the charging case). You get up to 7 hours of listening time and up to 3 hours of talk time with the earbuds. The case packs another 22 hours of charge and supports 10-minute quick charging.

You won’t find an ANC (Active Noise Cancelation) on the earbuds, but you do get Clear Voice Technology. The earbuds also equip 3 microphones (each earbud) that cancel out winds, crowd noise, and any background or ambient noise. The buds come with gesture touch controls for play, pause, and skip, as well as voice assistance, and volume control.

When paired with the Phone (1), all the device settings and features are directly integrated into Phone (1) for a seamless experience in Device Details. There you can customize gesture controls and EQ settings like low, mid, and high-frequency levels via Quick Settings. For the rest, all features are available in the new Nothing X app.

The price of the Nothing Ear (stick) is $99 (₹8,499 in India) and will be available from 4th November 2022 across 40+ countries and regions including the UK, USA, and Europe on nothing.tech official website and select retailers. For India, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be available from 17th November 2022 on Flipkart and Myntra at ₹8,499.