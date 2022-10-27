Apple has finally released the latest iPadOS 16.1 operating system for its tablets. The launch of this new version of the OS comes after the company initially delayed the release. While the company hadn’t given any reason for the delay, reports indicated that Apple was fine-tuning the Stage Manager feature. And yes, the company has skipped the iPadOS 16 update and has directly rolled out the iPadOS 16.1, which ships pre-installed on the newly launched 10th generation iPad and iPad Pro powered by M2 chip.

The new version comes with several features, including support for editing and unsending a text message, sharing photos and videos more easily through iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities on the lock screen to check out sports scores, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about installing the latest iPadOS 16.1 on your device.

Which devices support iPadOS 16.1?

Apple has revealed that the following tablets will be compatible for the new iPadOS 16.1:

iPad Mini (5th generation and later)

iPad (5th generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro (All models)

To check out the model of your iPad, you can open the Settings application and go to General > About and check the “Model Name” section.

How to download and install iPadOS 16.1?

If you have a compatible tablet, then there’s a chance that you have received a notification to update your device to the latest version. If not, then here’s a guide on how you can manually install the newer version of the operating system on your device.

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your tablet.

Step 2: When the app opens, navigate to General and then tap on Software Update. After that, wait for a few seconds and you will see the iPadOS 16.1 update.

Step 3: Tap on the Upgrade to iPadOS 16.1 option and then select the “Download and Install” option.

Step 4: Enter your passcode if prompted and then agree to the terms and conditions. Once the download is completed, hit the “Install Now” button.

That’s it. When you follow the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your tablet, the the iPadOS 16.1 has been successfully installed on your device and you will be able to use it after the tablet restarts.

New iPadOS 16.1 features limited to certain devices

Although a lot of iPad models support the latest version of the operating system released by Apple, there are some features which are not available for every device. Some new features on the iPadOS 16.1 have a few caveats and require special resources, like M1 or M1 chips. Here are the details: