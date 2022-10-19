Apple has finally launched its highly anticipated new iPad models after several leaks and reports related to these new devices. The company has announced the new 10th generation iPad which comes with a new design, along with a new iPad Pro powered by the M2 chipset.

10th Generation Apple iPad

The 10th-generation iPad comes with an all-new design which includes flat sides and a bit larger Liquid Retina display, measuring 10.9-inch. Internally, the device is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, and the tablet now has a side-mounted Touch ID button.

In the camera department, there’s a 12MP front-facing ultra-wide camera sensor placed on the landscape edge of the device for a better video-calling experience. On the back side, there’s an updated 12MP sensor with support for 4K video recording.

The tablet comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and optional 5G support. There’s support for landscape two-speaker audio, and the device comes with a USB Type-C port. The 10th-generation Apple iPad comes in four colors — Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow and will be available for purchase from 26th October, although the company has started taking pre-orders.

Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip

On the other hand, the new Apple iPad Pro comes powered by the Apple Silicon’s M2 chip, and the company claims that it offers 15 percent faster CPU performance and up to 35 percent faster GPU performance when compared to the iPad Pro powered by the M1 chip.

The chip also comes with a new Media Engine and Image Signal Processor for ProRes video recording with support for up to 3x faster ProRes video transcoding. The device also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E, which the company claims supports up to 2.4Gbps speed.

As for the display, the company hasn’t changed anything about it, be it the screen size, resolution, or brightness. Along with that, the battery life also remains the same, and so does a Thunderbolt port, four speakers, Face ID, and a rear Smart Connector on both models.

The Apple iPad Pro powered by the new M2 chip is now available for pre-order in the United States and 27 other countries. The pricing for the 11-inch model starts at $700, while the pricing for the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099. It comes in two color options — Silver and Space Gray and the device will be available for purchase from 26th October.

