Along with the new iPad and iPad Pro, Apple also launched an updated version of the Apple TV 4K media player, which comes with a faster processor, improved HDR support, and better connectivity features.

The new Apple TV 4K now comes powered by the A15 Bionic chipset but the company has not revealed details about the cores and clock speed. The company claims that the new chip offers 50 percent faster CPU and 30 percent faster GPU performance compared to the A12 Bionic SoC.

It also supports HDR10+ along with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The device comes with Siri Remote which now supports USB Type-C for charging instead of the company’s proprietary Lightning port.

This new media player comes in two models — 64GB storage with Wi-Fi 6 support and a new 128GB model which comes with Gigabit Ethernet port and support for Thread mesh networking protocol for controlling compatible smart home devices.

The Apple TV 4K is priced at $129 for the 64GB storage model while the 128GB storage model costs $149. It will be available for purchase from 4th November. The pricing is quite cheaper compared to the previous model, which was priced at $179 and offered half the storage of the newly announced model.

