vivo has launched its latest T2-Series 5G smartphones in India, the vivo T2 5G, which is the successor to the vivo T1 5G, is an upper variant while the vivo T2x 5G is on the affordable side featuring 5G capabilities. About the vivo T2 5G, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, 64 MP OIS camera, AMOLED display, 44W fast charging, 7.8 mm slim design, and more. We got the vivo T2 5G and here’s our vivo T2 5G hands-on and first impressions below.

vivo T2 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.38-inch Turbo AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate. 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 6,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 7.8mm slim, 172 grams weight

6.38-inch Turbo AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate. 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 6,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 7.8mm slim, 172 grams weight Software: FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Turbo extended RAM 3.0 feature

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (hybrid slot)

Main Camera: Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.79 OIS + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), [email protected] video recording

Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.0

Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, loudspeakers (mono)

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 4,500 mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% in 25 minutes

Colors: Velocity Wave, Nitro Blaze

Price: ₹18,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage)

Availability: 18th April 2023 on Flipkart, and shop.vivo.com

Offers: ₹1,500 off instant bank discount, 3 months no-cost EMI

Speaking about the new vivo T2 5G, it’s 7.8 mm slim and 172 grams lightweight and it’s significantly improved compared to its predecessor in terms of design (8.25 mm & 187 grams). The phone offers an impressive back design, the back changes its color and shows attractive patterns and rainbow-like colors when exposed to light. The vivo T2 5G comes in two color variants – Velocity Wave and Nitro Blaze, we got the Nitro Blaze as you can see in the images below.

The vivo T2 5G flaunts a 6.38-inch Turbo AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. Other display features are a 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, and a 1,300 nits peak brightness. The display quality is impressive since it has an AMOLED display with high brightness and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate.

You can see the two big camera modules on the rear side, the smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and a notched selfie camera of 16 MP f/2.0 on the front. The rear side has a 64 MP f/1.79 OIS camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera. Stay tuned for the camera features and image samples in our full review.

Moving to the bottom of the phone, you get a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack for earphones/headphones, a microphone, and a loudspeaker (mono). The top side has another microphone, and a hybrid SIM tray supporting two 5G SIM cards and a microSD card on a SIM2 slot.

Like its predecessor, the vivo T2 5G also equips the same fast midrange octa-core CPU – 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz. The SoC is further paired with Adreno 619 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks and either 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM. The storage on the phone is a 128 GB UFS 2.2 and is the only storage variant available while the user has two RAM options.

About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC is a midrange 5G SoC manufactured in a 6nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two high-performance Kryo 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six power-efficient Kryo Silver cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.

The CPU scores 4,10,000+ points in the AnTuTu score which means it’s quite faster than many other CPUs in this segment. We will show more benchmarks of the phone in our full review soon. You can expect the performance to be highly suitable for daily use and good for gaming.

As mentioned, it comes in two RAM variants – one with 6 GB and one with 8 GB RAM both with the same 128 GB storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card on a SIM2 slot. The RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB via its Turbo Extended RAM 3.0 feature. The price for the 6 GB RAM variant is ₹18,999 and the 8 GB RAM variant is ₹20,999.

On the software side, the vivo T2 5G comes with the latest Android 13 out-of-the-box with vivo’s new FunTouch OS 13 on top. The smartphone also offers a 4,500 mAh battery with a whopping 44W fast charging support that takes 25 minutes to charge 50% of the battery as per vivo India.

Early Verdict – vivo T2 5G

One of the most notable upgrades to the phone is its cameras, the 64 MP camera comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) capturing stunning shake-free shots. The vivo T2 5G is also a great performer, more in terms of performance with its Snapdragon 695. Aside from the CPU, the vivo T2 5G looks impressive with its 7.8 mm slim and lightweight design. The smartphone also offers a whopping 44W fast charging and a bunch of Android 13 + FunTouch OS 13 features and perks. Overall, vivo T2 5G has a great package to offer, we will share more details of the smartphone in our full review.

