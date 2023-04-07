After launching the POCO C55 in the country, POCO India has added another entry-level smartphone under its C Series. The POCO C51 launched in India today and its newest entry-level budget smartphone in the POCO C-Series. The POCO C51 is priced at ₹8,499 for its 4 GB + 64 GB model. Features include a leather-like back design, an IP52 splash-resistant rating, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC with up to 7 GB total RAM (physical + virtual), a 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

The POCO C51 comes with a leather-like finish design on the rear side with a fingerprint sensor and an IP52 dust and splash-resistant rating. The POCO C51 is available in two color variants – Power Black, and Royal Blue. The front side has a 6.52-inch HD+ display (1600 x 720 pixels resolution) with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate and 120 Hz touch-sampling rate.

The POCO C51 runs on the new Android 13 Go Edition operating system with a security patch dated 1st February 2023. POCO India says the smartphone will receive 2 years of security updates.

The POCO C51 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz. The SoC is paired with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, and an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU for gaming and GPU tasks. This is an entry-level SoC manufactured in a 12nm FinFET process and consists of 8x power-efficient Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz.

On the camera’s front, the POCO C51 hosts a dual camera setup on the rear side with an 8 MP primary camera and a secondary depth sensor. The front side comes with a 5 MP selfie camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone also uses a typical 5,000 mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging.

POCO C51 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.52-inch HD+ display (1650 x 720 pixels resolution), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch-sampling rate, scratch-resistant glass protection, IP52 dust and splash resistance, Leather-like finish design

6.52-inch HD+ display (1650 x 720 pixels resolution), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch-sampling rate, scratch-resistant glass protection, IP52 dust and splash resistance, Leather-like finish design Software: Android 13 (Go Edition) Operating System

Android 13 (Go Edition) Operating System CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (8x Cortex-A53)

12nm MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (8x Cortex-A53) GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +3 GB Turbo RAM feature (7 GB total)

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +3 GB Turbo RAM feature (7 GB total) Storage: 64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (dedicated)

64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras (8 MP f/2.0 + depth sensor), LED flash

Dual cameras (8 MP f/2.0 + depth sensor), LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS

micro USB, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS Others: Rear fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, FM Radio

Rear fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, FM Radio Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W charging

5,000 mAh battery, 10W charging Colors: Power Black, Royal Blue

The price for the POCO C51 starts at ₹8,499 for its lone 4 GB + 64 GB variant. The POCO C51 is available on Flipkart, you can grab the smartphone with ongoing offers which include ₹700 off on credit and debit card transactions (₹7,799 after the discount).

POCO C51 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹8,499 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage)

₹8,499 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage) Availability: 10th April 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart

10th April 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart Offers: ₹700 off on credit and debit card transactions

Get POCO C51 on Flipkart