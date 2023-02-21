After launching its midranger POCO X5 Pro 5G, POCO India has launched its latest entry-level smartphone – POCO C55 in India under its POCO C-Series. The POCO C55 is a budget smartphone starting at a price of ₹9,499 and highlights its premium leather-like stitch design, IP52 rating, MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 5,000 mAh battery, and more.

The POCO C55 uses a premium leather-like stitch design in an 8.77mm design with IP52 dust and splash resistance. It comes in three color variants – Forest Green, Power Black, and Cool Blue. The POCO C55 has a 6.71-inch HD+ display (1650 x 720 pixels resolution) with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate, and 120 Hz touch-sampling rate. The display is protected by scratch-resistant Panda Glass with an oleophobic coating.

The POCO C55 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz. It is paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU (up to 1 GHz clock rate), up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage with microSD card expansion support up to 1 TB.

There are two variants of the smartphone, one with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage as the base variant and 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage as the top variant. The smartphone comes with an extra +5 GB virtual RAM via its Turbo RAM feature making a total of 11 GB RAM (6 GB variant).

On the camera’s front, the POCO C55 comes with dual cameras onboard at the rear side with a 50 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary camera of 2 MP f/2.4 for depth measuring. The front camera is 5 MP for selfies and video calling. The POCO C55 runs on the Android 12 out-of-the-box with MIUI 13 for POCO.

On the battery side, the POCO C55 has a 5,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging. According to POCO India, the 5,000 mAh battery delivers 28 hours of standby, 39 hours of video calling, 27 hours of video playback, and 10.5 hours of gaming.

The connectivity options for the POCO C55 include a micro USB port, a 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, 4G connectivity with dual SIM, dual 4G standby, and VoLTE support. Other features include a rear fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and FM Radio.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “POCO has seen a resounding success in the under 10k segment with its C series portfolio. We are excited to level up the budget segment with the best and most powerful smartphone that will be a true game changer. With a powerful processor, 50MP dual camera first in the C-series complemented with a massive battery, POCO C55 provides a rarely seen value-for-money offering in its category. We are happy to take this leap with the POCO C55 as it is a perfect combination of performance and affordable pricing.”

Display & Design: 6.71-inch HD+ display (1650 x 720 pixels resolution), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch-sampling rate, Panda Glass protection, IP52 dust and splash resistance, Premium leather-like stitch design, 8.77mm thickness, 192 grams weight

6.71-inch HD+ display (1650 x 720 pixels resolution), 60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch-sampling rate, Panda Glass protection, IP52 dust and splash resistance, Premium leather-like stitch design, 8.77mm thickness, 192 grams weight Software: MIUI 13 For POCO, Android 12 Operating System

MIUI 13 For POCO, Android 12 Operating System CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz

12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Graphics (up to 1 GHz clock rate)

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Graphics (up to 1 GHz clock rate) Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +5 GB Turbo RAM feature (6 GB variant)

4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +5 GB Turbo RAM feature (6 GB variant) Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (dedicated)

64 GB OR 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS

micro USB, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS Others: rear fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, FM Radio

rear fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, FM Radio Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W charging

5,000 mAh battery, 10W charging Colors: Forest Green, Power Black, Cool Blue

The POCO C55 is priced at ₹9,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and ₹10,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart from 28th February 2023 at 12 PM. The offers include a flat ₹500 discount on 1st day of sale for its 4 GB + 64 GB variant and up to ₹1,000 instant discount using HDFC, SBI, and ICICI cards.

