Airtel rolls out its Airtel 5G Plus services in five more cities – Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, and Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Airtel already launched its 5G services in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Kota last month. Airtel 5G Plus is now live in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Kota, a total of eight cities in Rajasthan state. The announcement is made alongside the launch of its 5G services in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Marut Dilawari, CEO Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner & Bhilwara in addition to Jaipur, Udaipur & Kota. Airtel customers in these eight cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20–30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel said that its 5G services will be available to the customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. The company also added that it will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time.

Airtel customers in all these cities will be able to use 5G services at no additional cost. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Kohima, Itanagar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Bahadurgarh, Dharamshala, Mandi, Baddi, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida & Ghaziabad in Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, Khour, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.