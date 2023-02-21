Airtel 5G Plus rolls out in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, the service is already available in Dehradun which the company launched last month. Airtel 5G Plus is now live in two cities – Haridwar and Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The announcement is made alongside the launch of its 5G services in five cities – Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, and Bhilwara in Rajasthan.

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in Haridwar.

Areas covered in Haridwar

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Har Ki Pauri, Jagjeetpur, Shivalik Nagar, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, Ranipur, Khanna Nagar, and Brampuri in Haridwar.

Airtel customers in all these cities will be able to use 5G services at no additional cost. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.

Airtel said that its 5G services will be available to the customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. The company also added that it will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukherjee, CEO Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Haridwar in addition to Dehradun. Airtel customers in these two cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20–30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Kohima, Itanagar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Bahadurgarh, Dharamshala, Mandi, Baddi, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida & Ghaziabad in Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, Khour, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.