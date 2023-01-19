Airtel has launched its Airtel 5G Plus services in Dehradun, the largest city in the Uttarakhand state. Airtel is expanding its services in multiple cities all over India at a rapid pace. Yesterday, the company launched its 5G services in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad in Delhi-NCR, and now one more city is added to the country.

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in Dehradun.

Areas covered in Dehradun

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Transport Nagar, Chandrabani, Balawala, Miyawala, Dehrakas, Patel Nagar, Paltan Bazar, Niranjanpur, Sewla Kalan, Garhwali Colony, Saundhon wali, Aman Vihar, New road Race Course, Mothrowala, Ekta Vihar, Chakrata Road, Rajpur Road, and Prem Nagar in Dehradun.

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukherjee, CEO Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Dehradun. Airtel customers in Dehradun can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Hissar, Rohtak, Indore, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.