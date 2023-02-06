After confirming the launch of its latest POCO X-Series smartphones, POCO India has launched the POCO X5 Pro 5G in India alongside the POCO X5 5G globally. The POCO X5 Pro 5G is an upper variant in the series with a 120 Hz Xfinity AMOLED 10-bit bezel-less display, 108 MP HM2 main camera, a 6nm 2.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC, 67W turbo charging, and more.

The POCO X5 Pro 5G is the latest smartphone in the POCO X5 Series with a classic stylish flat frame design having a black bezel and yellow buttons. The POCO X5 Pro 5G comes in three color variants – Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and POCO Yellow. The front side has a stunning bezel-less design with a 2.9mm ultra-narrow bottom bezel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has IP53 certification and is about 7.9mm thin with 181 grams weight.

The POCO X5 Pro 5G equips a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED DotDisplay with Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels, 395 ppi pixel density), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Other display features include Dolby Vision, a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1920 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 900 nits peak brightness, 5,000,000:1 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, Sunlight display, and Reading mode.

Moving to the cameras, the POCO X5 Pro 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear side with 108 MP f/1.9 as the primary camera utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor sized at 1/1.52 inches. The secondary cameras include an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle 120-degree and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.45 selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs. The camera offers new VLOG modes, 9-in-1 pixel-binning technology, and records up to 4K@30fps videos.

The POCO X5 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The GPU on the SoC is an Adreno 642L for gaming and graphics-related tasks, a 12-layer graphite cooling, and offers Qualcomm Spectra 570L ISP. There are a total of two RAM and storage variants – 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the base variant, and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage as the top-most variant. It has a +5 GB Dynamic RAM expansion 3.0 feature and no microSD card support. The RAM is an LPDDR4X type and the storage is a UFS 2.2 type.

On the battery and charging side, the POCO X5 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging utilizing the MMT technology. The 67W Sonic charger can charge the phone up to 50% in just 15 minutes and up to 100% in 46 minutes. The company claims that the battery can ensure 28 hours of call time, 14

days of standby, 21 hours of reading, and 20 hours of video playback.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), X-axis linear motor, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR Blaster, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a 5G network support with dual SIMs & dual 5G with VoLTE.

The smartphones run on the MIUI 14 For POCO based on the Android 12 operating system. POCO India has confirmed that the POCO X5 Pro 5G will receive 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

POCO X5 Pro 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED DotDisplay, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels, 395 ppi pixel density), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,920 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 900 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, 5,000,000:1 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, Sunlight display, and Reading mode, classic stylish flat frame & bezel-less design with black bezel & yellow buttons and a 2.9mm ultra-narrow bottom bezel, IP53 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 7.9mm thin, 181 grams weight

MIUI 14 for POCO, Android 12 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (1x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores + 3x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 cores + 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 Kryo 670 cores)

Adreno 642L Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X, +5 GB Dynamic RAM expansion 3.0

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.9 Samsung HM2 sensor 1/1.52″ + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle 120° FOV + 2 MP f/2.4 macro 4cm), 9-in-1 pixel-binning technology, VLOG mode, up to 4K@30fps video recording, LED flash

16 MP f/2.45, up to 1080p@60fps video recording Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), X-axis linear motor

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), X-axis linear motor Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR Blaster, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 67W Sonic Charging (50% in 15 minutes, 100% in 46 minutes)

The price for the POCO X5 Pro 5G with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is ₹22,999 whereas the price for the top-variant i.e. 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is ₹24,999. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart from 13th February 2023 at 12 PM. Launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount on ICICI bank or an exchange bonus of ₹2,000, no-cost EMI starting at ₹3,645 and exchange offers up to ₹20,000 off.

POCO X5 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability, Offers

13th February 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart. Offers: Flat ₹2,000 instant discount on ICICI bank or an exchange bonus of ₹2,000, no-cost EMI starting at ₹3,645, exchange offers up to ₹20,000 off.

