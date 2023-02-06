Airtel rolls out its Airtel 5G Plus services in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. The announcement is made alongside the launch of its 5G services in Bhopal, Ujjain, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Airtel customers in this city will be able to use 5G services at no additional cost.

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in Itanagar.

Areas covered in Itanagar

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at H-sector, Chandan Nagar, Sanki Park, Dony Polo Vidya Bhawan, BB Plaza, P-sector, Zero Point, Jully Basti, Bank Tiniali, Gohpur Tiniali, Secretariat in Itanagar.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, CEO Assam and North Eastern States, Bharti Airtel, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Itanagar. Airtel customers in Itanagar can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services. Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in Itanagar in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad in Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Indore, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hissar, Rohtak, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, Khour, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.