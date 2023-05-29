Krafton, the South Korean video game developer has today announced that the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is relaunched in India after almost a year of ban. India’s popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which was previously known as PUBG Mobile India, now returns after the ban while the game was already available for a preload on Saturday 27th May for Android users. The game is now available for iOS users to download and play in the country.

Krafton India has already confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will finally re-launch on 29th May and made a preload available in the country a couple of days back. BGMI is now playable after its preload on Android. Those who have preloaded can start playing the game immediately, without having to wait for a download.

“BGMI is now playable and has been rolled out with the 2.5 Update, offering a refined and immersive experience for gamers. To ensure a seamless experience, the game’s playability will be staggered, allowing users to login in phases,” the company said.

The BGMI 2.5 update will feature new additions such as a brand-new map – Nusa, exciting in-game events, weapon upgrades, and a stunning collection of new skins to enhance the gameplay. Players can complete missions to get 4 free permanent rewards and premium outfits, a new 1 x 1 Nusa Map, New Cycle Season, and a Stygian Liege X suit on the launch day.

Even though the game has been re-launched, the company said that this is a phased roll-out and the servers will be opened in phases and made available to players in batches. Within a maximum of 48 hours, all users will be able to log in and play the game.

Promoting responsible gaming practices, Krafton stated that the playtime for users under 18 years will be 3 hours whereas for the rest of the players will be 6 hours daily. In addition, parental verification and daily spending limit for minors continue to be a part of the game.

How To Download Battlegrounds Mobile India On Android/iOS

Head to the Google Play or App Store depending on your device (Android or iOS) and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Hit the Get or Install button. Alternatively, you can use these official download links on the respective stores/platforms.