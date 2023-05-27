Krafton, the company behind India’s popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has announced today that the game is available for preloading. Krafton India has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will finally re-launch on 29th May after almost a year of ban.

BGMI is now available to preload on Android, which means you can download the game on Android devices starting today before the game is launched. However, players will have to wait for two days i.e. until 29th May to start playing it. It’s important to note that preloading is currently available for Android users only. iOS users will be able to download and play BGMI from the App Store once the game is launched.

“Although the game can be played starting from May 29th, it is now ready for preloading. If you are unable to preload immediately, relax. Over the weekend, you’ll eventually get the option,” the company said. To remind you, Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned in India in July 2022 citing security concerns. But now the company is all set to re-launch the game in the country and they have made the game available for preloading.

What does it mean by preloading? Preloading means the game can be downloaded but cannot be played before it’s been made available to play or once it’s launched. Preloading allows players to download a game before its official release. When the game is launched, those who have preloaded it can start playing immediately, without having to wait for a download.

How To Preload Battlegrounds Mobile India