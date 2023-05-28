TECNO CAMON 20 Series launched in India, TECNO Mobile has announced the launch of its three latest smartphones in the CAMON 20 Series which includes the CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, and the top-end CAMON 20 Premier 5G. The price for the CAMON 20 starts at ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The primary features of the CAMON 20 Series include a MediaTek Dimensity 8050, up to 512GB storage, 64 MP rear + 32 MP front cameras, 108 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 44W fast charging, and more. All three smartphones come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate and come in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, and Glacier Glow color variants.

Moving to the cameras, the TECNO CAMON 20 includes a rear dual setup of 64 MP f/1.7 RGBW as the primary camera and 2 MP f/2.4 as the portrait camera and is aided by a quad-LED Ring flash. The 64 MP RGBW sensor on the rear side is Super Night Camera and comes with a 32 MP selfie on the front which the company claims to be the segment’s first camera combination of 64 MP + 32 MP.

The TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G includes a rear triple setup of 64 MP f/1.65 RGBW with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and P + G lens as the primary camera, 2 MP f/2.4 as the portrait camera, and 2 MP f/2.4 as the macro camera all aided by quad LED Ring flash.

The TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G includes a rear triple setup of 50 MP f/1.77 RGBW with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), laser autofocus, and 6P + 1G lens as the primary camera, 108 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera + macro, and 2 MP f/2.4 as the depth camera all aided by Octa LED Ring flash. The front camera for all three smartphones includes a 32 MP f/2.45 selfie camera.

Specs include a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3 GHz (1x Cortex-A78 @3GHz, 3x Cortex-A78 @2.6GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 @2GHz) with ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU for these two smartphones TECNO CAMON Pro 5G and TECNO CAMON Premier 5G. The TECNO CAMON 20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 and 6x Cortex-A55) with ARM Mali-G52 GPU clocked at 1 GHz.

For the RAM and storage variants, the CAMON 20 comes in a single 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB eMMC 5.1 storage variant. The CAMON 20 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants i.e. 128 GB OR 256 GB with 8 GB RAM, and the CAMON 20 Premier 5G comes in 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

TECNO CAMON 20 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 7.8mm slim

HiOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 and 6x Cortex-A55)

ARM Mali-G52 Graphics (1,000 MHz) Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

256 GB internal storage, microSD card support Main Camera: Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.7 RGBW + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), quad LED Ring flash

32 MP f/2.45 Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging Colors: Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, Glacier Glow

TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 7.8mm slim

HiOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3 GHz (1x Cortex-A78 @3GHz, 3x Cortex-A78, and 4x Cortex-A55)

ARM Mali-G77 MC9 Graphics (1,000 MHz) Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.65 RGBW OIS + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), Optical Image Stabilization, P+G lens, quad LED Ring flash

32 MP f/2.45 Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging Colors: Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, Glacier Glow

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 7.8mm slim

HiOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3 GHz (1x Cortex-A78 @3GHz, 3x Cortex-A78, and 4x Cortex-A55)

ARM Mali-G77 MC9 Graphics (1,000 MHz) Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.77 RGBW OIS + 108 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle/macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), Optical Image Stabilization, 6P+1G lens, laser autofocus, Octa LED Ring flash

32 MP f/2.45 Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging Colors: Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, Glacier Glow

The price for the TECNO CAMON 20 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is ₹14,999 and will be available from 29th May 2023 on Amazon India. The price for the TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹19,999 and ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The TECNO CAMON 20 will be available from the 2nd week of June 2023 on Amazon India.

The price for the TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage will be announced soon in June 2023.

TECNO CAMON 20 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage)

29th May 2023 on Amazon India Offers: TBD

TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage), ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage)

2nd week of June 2023 on Amazon India Offers: TBD

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: TBA (8 GB RAM & 512 GB storage)

3rd week of June 2023 on Amazon India Offers: TBD

